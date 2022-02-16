Paramount and Sega Announce Sonic 3, Knuckles Live-Action Spinoff

Freaky animation couldn’t stop the Sonic Cinematic Universe from expanding. Ahead of this April’s Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Paramount Pictures and Sega Corp have announced Sonic 3, as well as a live-action Knuckles spinoff to air on Paramount+.

Paramount executive Brian Robbins announced plans for more Sonic content at a Viacom investor event Tuesday (February 15th). The first film adaptation of the beloved video game character arrived in 2020, and saw Ben Schwartz star as the hedgehog alongside Jim Carrey’s Dr. Robotnik and James Marsden’s Sheriff Wachowski. Despite a laughable initial animation style and a $5 million redesign, the film managed to become the top-grossing video game adaptation of all time, racking in $320 million worldwide.

Which brings us to Sonic the Hedgehog 2, which sees Idris Elba join the cast as the hedgehog’s frenemy, Knuckles. The sequel, directed again by Jeff Fowler, hits theaters April 8th.

Elba will return to voice Knuckles in the Paramount+ series as well, though few other details are known about the project, nor Sonic 3.

The biggest question left unanswered about all this? If the live-action Knuckles will lean more toward Cats or more toward Sonic 1.0 in its inevitably horrifying character design. Only time will tell.