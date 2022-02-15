Stevie Nicks, Dave Matthews, The National, and Brandi Carlile Set for Inaugural Sound on Sound Festival

Founders Entertainment, the organizers behind New York City’s Governors Ball, have announced the launch of a new festival called Sound on Sound. The two-day event, which is billed as a celebration of “world class music, local cuisine, craft beer, and more,” will take place September 24th-25th, 2022 at Seaside Park in Bridgeport, Connecticut.

Stevie Nicks, Dave Matthews and Tim Reynolds, and The Lumineers headline the inaugural lineup. Other notable acts include The National, Brandi Carlile, Father John Misty, Black Pumas, Jenny Lewis, Band of Horses, Ziggy Marley, Gary Clark Jr., The Head and the Heart, Spin Doctors, Geese, Jade Bird, and Trampled By Turtles. All told, Sound on Sound will feature more than 22 artists playing across two stages, with no overlapping set times.

Sound on Sound also promises a “hyper-local food and beverage” program, including vegan, vegetarian, and gluten free offerings, along with craft beer, wine, and cocktails throughout the site.

General admission and VIP passes to Sound on Sound will go on sale Friday, February 18th at 12:00 p.m. ET. You can find more details on the various ticketing options here.