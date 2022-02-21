Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Spice Up Your LEGO Collection with the New Spice Girls Tribute Set

Celebrating 25 years of Spiceworld

Spice Girls LEGO Tribute set, photo courtesy of LEGO
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
February 21, 2022 | 2:10pm ET

    It’s time to spice up your memorabilia collection: LEGO and BrickHeadz have announced the release of their Spice Girls Tribute set. These cuboid versions of the pop icons honor the 25th anniversary of their blockbuster sophomore album, Spiceworld.

    The Spice Girls Tribute set is composed of 578 LEGO pieces that you can use to build 3-inch-tall versions of Baby Spice, Scary Spice, Sporty Spice, Ginger Spice, and Posh Spice for your home. Of course, the set comes complete with some of the Spice Girls’ most famous trademarks, like Mel B’s cheetah-print catsuit and Geri Halliwell’s Union Jack dress. Each figure has their own microphone and stands on a baseplate, making this set ideal any Spice Girls superfan to display. See photos below.

    The LEGO Spice Girls Tribute set doesn’t yet have a release date, but once it does, it can be yours for $49.99. In more LEGO-related news, you can also buy a set that looks like Kevin’s massive house in Home Aloneor like Jerry’s Upper West Side apartment in SeinfeldLast year, the Spice Girls shared a previously-unreleased 1995 deep cut called “Feed Your Love.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    spice girls lego tribute blockheadz set spice girls lego tribute blockheadz set spice girls lego tribute blockheadz set spice girls lego tribute blockheadz set spice girls lego tribute blockheadz set spice girls lego tribute blockheadz set spice girls lego tribute blockheadz set

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

dr dre eminem billboard 200 top 10 albums super bowl halftime show

Eminem and Dr. Dre Albums Resurface in Top 10 of Billboard 200 After Super Bowl Halftime Performance

February 21, 2022

Grace McKagan new song 2022

Grace McKagan Unveils New Song "Baby That's Rock N Roll": Stream

February 21, 2022

EARTHGANG AMEN new song stream

EARTHGANG Unleash New Song "AMEN": Stream

February 21, 2022

dave grohl discusses hearing loss howard stern show foo fighters

Dave Grohl Discusses His Hearing Loss: "I've Been Reading Lips for 20 Years"

February 21, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Spice Up Your LEGO Collection with the New Spice Girls Tribute Set

Menu Shop Search Sale