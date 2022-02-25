Spirit Adrift Share Cover of Pantera’s “Hollow”: Stream

Menu
The cover arrives on the 30th anniversary Pantera's Vulgar Display of Power

Spirit Adrift (photo by Dave Creaney) and Pantera (courtesy of EastWest Records)
February 25, 2022 | 1:11pm ET

    Spirit Adrift have covered Pantera‘s “Hollow” to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the latter’s iconic album Vulgar Display of Power.

    The cover sees the Austin-based Spirit Adrift faithfully paying homage to their Texas metal forebearers. As one of Pantera’s more mid-tempo, melodic songs, “Hollow” works well within Spirit Adrift’s traditional heavy metal framework. It’s no surprise that the song and Vulgar Display of Power were a major influence on singer-guitarist Nate Garrett.

    Vulgar Display of Power was a massive influence on my understanding of powerful songwriting, memorable arrangements, riffing, drumming, singing, and heavy metal in general”, Garrett said in a press release. “I studied the entire album from an early age, and the standout track to me has always been ‘Hollow.’ It is dynamic, emotional, unpredictable, and perfectly suited for the style of Spirit Adrift.

    Fans can expect “more music by Spirit Adrift” soon. They’ve kept up a steady flow of output since forming in 2015, most recently releasing the excellent Forge Your Future EP last year. The band is currently prepping for a European tour supporting YOB.

    Stream Spirit Adrift’s cover of Pantera’s “Hollow” and see a short video interview with Nate Garrett discussing the track below.

    “Hollow” Artwork:

    unnamed 141 Spirit Adrift Share Cover of Panteras Hollow: Stream

