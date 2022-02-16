Menu
Spoon’s Britt Daniel on Lucifer on the Sofa and the Importance of the Radio

The indie legend takes us into the band's 10th album

Kyle Meredith with Spoon, photo by Oliver Halfin
Consequence Staff
February 16, 2022 | 11:54am ET

    Spoon’s Britt Daniel catches up with Kyle Meredith to talk about the band’s tenth studio album, Lucifer on the Sofa.

    The lead singer took us into the band’s decision to make an all-out rock record, the use of Mr. Jones as a character in music history, and the importance of radio to him as a child. Daniel goes on to talk about Lucifer representing a version of himself, their plans to release more songs from these sessions, and his appreciation for the band’s 1997 Soft Effects EP.

    Listen to Britt Daniel of Spoon discuss Lucifer on the Sofa, Soft Effects, and more above or watch the full interview via the YouTube embed below. Then make sure to like and subscribe to Kyle Meredith With… wherever you get your podcasts, and you can also follow the Consequence Podcast Network for updates on all our shows.

    For more on Spoon and Lucifer on the Sofa, check out Consequence’s in depth interview with Daniel about the record.

