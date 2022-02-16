<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

Spoon’s Britt Daniel catches up with Kyle Meredith to talk about the band’s tenth studio album, Lucifer on the Sofa.

Related Video

The lead singer took us into the band’s decision to make an all-out rock record, the use of Mr. Jones as a character in music history, and the importance of radio to him as a child. Daniel goes on to talk about Lucifer representing a version of himself, their plans to release more songs from these sessions, and his appreciation for the band’s 1997 Soft Effects EP.

Advertisement

Listen to Britt Daniel of Spoon discuss Lucifer on the Sofa, Soft Effects, and more above or watch the full interview via the YouTube embed below. Then make sure to like and subscribe to Kyle Meredith With… wherever you get your podcasts, and you can also follow the Consequence Podcast Network for updates on all our shows.

For more on Spoon and Lucifer on the Sofa, check out Consequence’s in depth interview with Daniel about the record.