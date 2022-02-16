Menu
Spoon Rip Through Four-Song Set on Kimmel: Watch

One of the most consistent acts in indie rock performed "The Hardest Cut," "Wild," "Small Stakes," and "Inside Out"

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)
February 16, 2022 | 10:40am ET

    Spoon stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday for a performance of the Lucifer on the Sofa standout “The Hardest Cut,” and then stuck around after the national broadcast had moved on to deliver a web-exclusive three-song encore.

    Now 50 years old, Britt Daniel put his energy into the vocals, putting a little extra oomph into “Knocking,” on the words, “And they’re knocking at your door, let them knock some more.” Let younger acts leap and prance across the stage; Spoon are content with sounding absolutely perfect and being extra generous with their time.

    For the exclusive off-air performance, Spoon began with another banging new single, “Wild,” and then segued into a pair of old favorites: “Small Stakes,” off the 2002 classic Kill the Moonlight; and “Inside Out,” from the excellent 2014 album They Want My Soul. One of the most consistent bands in rock history still has plenty of fuel in the tank, as you can see in the performances below.

    In April Spoon embark on a US tour with support from Margaret Glaspy and Geese. Tickets are available here. Earlier this month, Daniel spoke to Consequence about Lucifer on the Sofa and his desire to make “a record that feels kick ass.”

