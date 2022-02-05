Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Spotify Removes Episodes of Joe Rogan’s Podcast Featuring Racial Slurs

The episodes in question all pre-date 2019 and are unrelated to Rogan's ongoing controversy over COVID-19 misinformation

Joe Rogan Spotify
Joe Rogan (photo via Spotify)
Advertisement
Advertisement
February 4, 2022 | 11:52pm ET

    Spotify reportedly removed 70 episodes of The Joe Rogan Experience on Friday evening, according to CNET.

    The episodes in question all pre-date 2019 and are unrelated to Rogan’s ongoing controversy over COVID-19 misinformation.

    Rather, the removal of at least some of these episodes was apparently due to racist or other derogatory language. Earlier on Friday, the Grammy Award-winning singer India.Arie highlighted 24 instances in which Rogan used the N-word during episodes of his podcast.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    “He shouldn’t even be uttering the word. Don’t even say it, under any context. Don’t say it. That’s where I stand. I have always stood there,” said Arie, who earlier in the week pulled her music from Spotify, citing Rogan’s “language around race.”

    According to the official subreddit for The Joe Rogan Experience, the episodes referenced by Arie were among those removed by Spotify on Friday.

    Other episodes taken down by Spotify featured guest appearances from comedians Bill Burr, Tom Segura, and Pete Holmes, and Tool frontman Maynard James Keenan.

    Advertisement

    Spotify has not yet publicly addressed the removal of these episodes. Consequence has reached to representatives of the platform for clarification.

    Update – February 5th: Joe Rogan has apologized for his past use of the N-word, saying in an Instagram video that it was “the most regretful and shameful thing that I’ve ever had to talk about publicly.”

    “It’s a very unusual word, but it’s not my word to use,” he acknowledged. “I’m well aware of that now, but for years I used it in that manner. I never used it to be racist, ’cause I’m not racist.’ But whenever you’re in a situation where you have to say ‘I’m not racist,’ you fucked up, and I clearly have fucked up.”

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Nikki Sixx Eddie Vedder feud

Nikki Sixx Calls Pearl Jam "One of the Most Boring Bands" Following Eddie Vedder's Mötley Crüe Diss

February 5, 2022

joe rogan spotify controversy 19 percent of users might unsubscribe

Study Finds 19% of Spotify Users Have Unsubscribed or Plan To Following Joe Rogan Backlash

February 5, 2022

Donald Trump DJ

Donald Trump Announces Debut DJ Sets at Mar-A-Lago

February 5, 2022

Skrillex with Jordan Peterson

Skrillex Photographed with Jordan Peterson

February 5, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Spotify Removes Episodes of Joe Rogan's Podcast Featuring Racial Slurs

Menu Shop Search Sale