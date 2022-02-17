Stanning BTS: Being an ARMY Pt. 5

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block;width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Happy (belated) Valentine’s Day, ARMY! It’s the best time of the year, the episode where we get to share your stories about being an ARMY, with submissions coming from iconic ARMYs around the world! Join us as we celebrate unique stories about the impact of BTS and the ARMY community.

Listen to the latest Stanning BTS episode above.

Charity for the month of February: Black History Month – 100 Books written by Black Women to read

Or Donate to charity:

NAACP

ACLU Foundation

Southern Poverty Law Center

