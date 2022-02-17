Menu
Stanning BTS: Being an ARMY Pt. 5

Kayla and Bethany continue their series with stories from BTS fans around the world

stanning bts being an army part 5 podcast 178
Consequence Staff
February 17, 2022 | 12:31pm ET

    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Radio Public | Pocket Casts | RSS

    Happy (belated) Valentine’s Day, ARMY! It’s the best time of the year, the episode where we get to share your stories about being an ARMY, with submissions coming from iconic ARMYs around the world! Join us as we celebrate unique stories about the impact of BTS and the ARMY community.

    Listen to the latest Stanning BTS episode above. Then you can show how hard you stan Stanning BTS with the Iconic ARMY T-shirt, now on sale at the Consequence Shop or via the buy-now button below — available in two new colors!

    Stanning BTS is a biweekly podcast about anything and everything BTS and ARMY. Subscribe using the links above or check wherever you get your podcasts, and keep your eyes on the Consequence Podcast Network for updates about all our series.

    Charity for the month of February: Black History Month – 100 Books written by Black Women to read

    Or Donate to charity:

    NAACP

    ACLU Foundation

    Southern Poverty Law Center

Consequence
