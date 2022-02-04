Menu
Steven Spielberg Casts David Lynch in Secret Role

He'll play an undisclosed part in Spielberg's semi-autobiographical movie The Fabelmans

steven spielberg david lynch secret role the fablemans film cast
Steven Spielberg and David Lynch
February 4, 2022 | 4:48pm ET

    Steven Spielberg has cast David Lynch in his new film The Fabelmans, and according to Variety, the role is a “closely guarded secret.”

    This marks the first collaboration between the two filmmaking luminaries, and it couldn’t have come on a more personal project. The Fabelmans is a semi-autobiographical coming-of-age tale about a Spielberg stand-in named Sammy Fabelman. Michelle Williams plays his mother, Paul Dano has been cast as his father, and Seth Rogen will step into the role of a favorite uncle. Spielberg has co-written the script with Tony Kushner, and it’s his first screenplay credit since A.I. Artificial Intelligence in 2001.

    As for Lynch, there’s no telling what role he’ll play, but that won’t stop us from speculating wildly. Since The Fabelmans concerns a budding teenage filmmaker, the easy money is on Lynch as a fictionalized version of John Ford, who spent five formative minutes with Spielberg when he was 15 years old and gave him the now-famous “Where’s the horizon?” speech.

    Related Video

    But that’s too easy. What was the focus of Spielberg’s early pictures? What phenomena made him famous? What captured his imagination from a young age? That’s right, David Lynch is almost certainly playing an alien. And he’s perfectly cast, too.

    Last year, Spielberg released his remake of West Side Storyand he’s currently executive producing the series adaptation of HaloAs for Lynch, his 2011 collaboration with Interpol recently got turned into some NFTs.

