Foo Fighters have unveiled the red band trailer for their upcoming horror film, Studio 666, exclusively via Consequence today (February 18th). Watch it below.

Dave Grohl sets the hilariously NSFW stage immediately as he stumbles over the clip’s introduction in a profanity-laced montage of takes. “It’s our true pleasure to show you the unfiltered, un-fucking-forgettable trailer for our new movie Studio 666,” he eventually says before his bandmates join in unison, “‘Cause Studio 666 is gonna fuck you up!”

From there, the trailer sets the stage as the band moves into an eerie haunted mansion that provides the rockers with the perfect setting to record their tenth album Medicine at Midnight. The only problem? As Whitney Cummings’ undisclosed character exposits, the creepy house “allows spiritual entities to cross into our world.” And sometimes some of those entities want to rip out Grohl’s intestines in his nightmares.

The R-rated romp also includes the frontman being possessed by a demon, who sends him on a “murderous rampage” that involves murdering his bandmates via barbecue, gardening shear, electrocution and — in the case of poor Taylor Hawkins — decapitation by cymbal.

In addition to Foo Fighters and Cummings, Studio 666 stars Will Forte, Jeff Garlin, Leslie Grossman, Kerry King, Jenna Ortega, and Lionel Richie, and hits theaters nationwide on February 25th.

Coinciding with the horror-comedy flick’s premiere, Grohl announced that the band will be dropping a new thrash metal album under the pseudonym Dream Widow, which will contain already-released single “March of the Insane.”

Meanwhile, Foo Fighters hosted a VR concert last weekend following Super Bowl LVI, broadcast into the metaverse from the Los Angeles Convention Center.

Get an exclusive first look at the trailer below.