Scrubs, Schitt’s Creek and More TV Casts That Reunited in 2022 Super Bowl Ads: Watch

Turk and J.D., Moira and Johnny Rose and more graced the small screens once again in the name of sweet, sweet sales

February 14, 2022 | 12:52pm ET

    Despite an onslaught of cryptocurrency content, most of this year’s Super Bowl advertisements understood the assignment, shelling out the big bucks in order to turn up the star power at every possible opportunity.

    While many Game Day ads boasted blockbuster celebrity pairings (yes, that was Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus joining forces for T-Mobile, and Zendaya and André 3000 finding some time to sell seashells for Squarespace), mini-reunions of classic TV show casts also dominated the advertising airwaves of Super Bowl LVI on Sunday (February 14th).

    From Scrubs to The Sopranos, we’ve got them all rounded up here in case you unglued yourself from the living room couch in order to grab more snacks. Check out the nostalgia-inducing ads you may have missed below.

    Scrubs: Zach Braff and Donald Faison’s WiFi Duet

    If there’s anything Americans can still remain united over, it’s… the rising cost of utilities? Sure, whatever. More importantly, former medical comedy Scrubs co-stars Zach Braff and Donald Faison joined forces in suburbia to promote T-Mobile’s new home internet. Braff is so disgusted by his rising internet costs that he breaks into a take on of “I Feel Pretty” from West Side Story, charging out of his house into his front yard, where he finds Faison singing the praises of his new and cheaper T-Mobile home internet. They rejoice in harmony over no hidden fees on either side of their shared white picket fence.

    Schitt’s Creek: Eugene Levy and Catherine O’Hara with an All-Star Cast

    Nissan’s one-minute ad entitled “Thrill Driver” boasted a reunion between Schitt’s Creek stars Eugene Levy and Catherine O’Hara in addition to an ensemble cast featuring Brie Larson, Danai Gurira, and Dave Bautista. The high-octane short spotlighted the 2023 Nissan Z and 2023 Nissan electric Ariya, with Levy and Larson taking a joyride on the former that quickly turns into a high-speed chase. Cast Levy in a blockbuster action film immediately.

