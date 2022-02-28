Menu
Sydney Sweeney, Julia Garner Auditioned to Star in Madonna Biopic: Report

Barbie Ferreira also reportedly auditioned

Sydney Sweeney (photo by Phillip Faraone), Madonna (photo via YouTube), and Julia Garner (photo via Harald Krichel)
February 28, 2022 | 5:53pm ET

    Madonna’s latest endeavor includes directing a biopic about her own music career. But before the Queen of Pop gets her story to the silver screen, she has to find its star. Among the actresses who have auditioned for the role? Euphoria breakouts Sydney Sweeney and Barbie Ferreira — as well as Ozark’s Julia Garner.

    Jeff Sneider of The Ankler reports that Madonna’s biopic is one of the most coveted roles for young actresses in recent memory. Madge herself reportedly had her sights set on Florence Pugh, but considering how many other actresses have been through the auditioning process since then, we’re inclined to believe the Midsommar star might be “hung up” on other projects.

    Of course, to play a pop star as subversive as Madonna in her early career requires a bit of an edge. Considering the heedless turn Sweeney’s character Cassie took in the new season of Euphoria, she’d likely excel in the role — as would fan-favorite Garner, whose portrayal of real-life scammer “heiress” Anna Delvey in Netflix’s Inventing Anna might give her a leg up in the biopic world.

    Madonna is co-writing the script to this untitled project along with Diablo Cody, known for her work on left-field comedies like Juno and Jennifer’s Body. In a statement about the film, Madonna said: “I want to convey the incredible journey that life has taken me on as an artist, a musician, a dancer — a human being, trying to make her way in this world.”

