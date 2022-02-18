Tame Impala Unveil New Song “The Boat I Row”: Stream

Tame Impala have released the new deluxe box set The Slow Rush B-Sides & Rarities, an update to their 2020 temporal exploration The Slow Rush. It includes the new song “The Boat I Row,” which you can stream alone or as part of the album below.

“The Boat I Row” opens with choir-like synths lapping gently at the eardrum. These swelling chords drop away to leave Kevin Parker almost alone as he sings: “Endless/ Problems, relentless/ I know I’m oblivious/ Bit overzealous/ And possibly jealous/ I run ’til I’m breathless/ Try to suppress it/ I couldn’t bear it, so onward I go.”

B-Sides & Rarities also includes the recent single “No Choices,” as well as “Patience,” a 2019 loosie. Remixes have been provided by Lil Yachty, Blood Orange, Four Tet, and Maurice Fulton. The deluxe box set is available digitally or on two transparent red LPs, and the physical edition also comes with alternate artwork, a 40-page booklet, and The Slow Rush 2050 calendar. Orders are ongoing.

Advertisement

Related Video

Next month Tame Impala will embark on a 2022 North American tour. It includes stops at Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival, Hangout Music Festival, and BUKU Music & Art Project. Get your tickets here.

The Slow Rush Deluxe Box Set Artwork:

The Slow Rush Deluxe Box Set Tracklist:

The Slow Rush LP 1: Side A

01. One More Year

02. Instant Destiny

03. Borderline

Side B

01. Posthumous Forgiveness

02. Breathe Deeper

03. Tomorrow’s Dust

LP 2: Side C

01. On Track

02. Lost in Yesterday

03. Is It True

Side D

01. It Might Be Time

02. Glimmer

03. One More Hour

Remixes 12” #1

A. One More Year (NTS Extended Version)

B1. Patience (Maurice Fulton Remix)

B2. Patience (Original)

Remixes 12” #2

A. Is It True (Four Tet Remix)

B1. Breathe Deeper (Lil Yachty Remix)

B2. Borderline (Blood Orange Remix)

Advertisement

B-Sides

A: The Boat I Row

B: No Choices