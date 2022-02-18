Menu
Tame Impala Unveil New Song “The Boat I Row”: Stream

Off the deluxe box set The Slow Rush B-Sides & Rarities, out now

tame impala the boat i row slow rush b-sides rarities stream listen deluxe box set
Tame Impala, photo by Ben Kaye
February 18, 2022 | 10:28am ET

    Tame Impala have released the new deluxe box set The Slow Rush B-Sides & Rarities, an update to their 2020 temporal exploration The Slow RushIt includes the new song “The Boat I Row,” which you can stream alone or as part of the album below.

    “The Boat I Row” opens with choir-like synths lapping gently at the eardrum. These swelling chords drop away to leave Kevin Parker almost alone as he sings: “Endless/ Problems, relentless/ I know I’m oblivious/ Bit overzealous/ And possibly jealous/ I run ’til I’m breathless/ Try to suppress it/ I couldn’t bear it, so onward I go.”

    B-Sides & Rarities also includes the recent single “No Choices,” as well as “Patience,” a 2019 loosie. Remixes have been provided by Lil Yachty, Blood Orange, Four Tet, and Maurice Fulton. The deluxe box set is available digitally or on two transparent red LPs, and the physical edition also comes with alternate artwork, a 40-page booklet, and The Slow Rush 2050 calendar. Orders are ongoing.

    Related Video

    Next month Tame Impala will embark on a 2022 North American tour. It includes stops at Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival, Hangout Music Festival, and BUKU Music & Art Project. Get your tickets here.

    The Slow Rush Deluxe Box Set Artwork:the slow rush deluxe box set artwork the boat i row

    The Slow Rush Deluxe Box Set Tracklist:

    The Slow Rush LP 1: Side A
    01. One More Year
    02. Instant Destiny
    03. Borderline

    Side B
    01. Posthumous Forgiveness
    02. Breathe Deeper
    03. Tomorrow’s Dust

    LP 2: Side C
    01. On Track
    02. Lost in Yesterday
    03. Is It True

    Side D
    01. It Might Be Time
    02. Glimmer
    03. One More Hour

    Remixes 12” #1
    A. One More Year (NTS Extended Version)
    B1. Patience (Maurice Fulton Remix)
    B2. Patience (Original)

    Remixes 12” #2
    A. Is It True (Four Tet Remix)
    B1. Breathe Deeper (Lil Yachty Remix)
    B2. Borderline (Blood Orange Remix)

    B-Sides
    A: The Boat I Row
    B: No Choices

