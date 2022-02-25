Tears For Fears Performs “Everybody Wants To Rule The World” on Colbert: Watch

Tears for Fears are back today with their first new album in 17 years, The Tipping Point. On Thursday night, the band promoted the release with a performance on Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

In addition to playing “Break the Man,” from The Tipping Point, Roland Orzabal and Curt Smith also waxed a bit of nostalgic with a rendition of their 1985 hit, “Everybody Wants to Rule the World.” Replay both performances below.

To further support The Tipping Point, Tears For Fears will embark on their first US tour in five years alongside Garbage. Guarantee your seat in the big chair by grabbing tickets via Ticketmaster.

The duo recently spoke to Consequence about the long and arduous journey leading up to The Tipping Point, while Roland broke down another one of their classics, “Mad World,” on an episode of The Story Behind the Song.