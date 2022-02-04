Menu
Tears for Fears on Ghosts, Demons, Death, and The Tipping Point

The legendary duo breaks down their first album in nearly 20 years

tears for fears the tipping point kyle meredith with photo by Frank Ockenfels interview
Tears for Fears, photo by Frank Ockenfels
Consequence Staff
February 4, 2022 | 12:39pm ET

    Tears for Fears sit down with Kyle Meredith for an interview about The Tipping Point, their first album in nearly twenty years.

    Roland Orzabal and Curt Smith discuss the ”painful process” that led to the album’s completion, including a series of covers and speed dating with young producers that resulted in a record that was abandoned before putting trust in their own partnership

    The two then discuss some of the heavy themes on the LP, including how what was happening globally was to be represented in the songs; how tackling topical songs has changed since their early days; and Roland’s use of ghosts, demons, and the dead in his work. We also hear about the band’s upcoming tour with Garbage (get tickets here!) and their thoughts on making more albums in the future.

    Listen to Tears for Fears break down The Tipping Point and more above or watch the full interview via the YouTube embed below. Also, make sure to like and subscribe to Kyle Meredith With… wherever you get your podcasts, and follow the Consequence Podcast Network for updates on all our shows.

