The Afghan Whigs Share Rowdy New Single “I’ll Make You See God”: Stream

The Afghan Whigs are back with their first new music in nearly five years. The alt rock icons have returned today with the rowdy single “I’ll Make You See God,” along with the announcement of a 12-date US tour for May 2022.

“I’ll Make You See God” sounds just as demanding as its title implies, driven by a pummeling guitar riff that persists throughout the entire track. “That’s one of the hardest rock songs we’ve ever done,” remarked singer Greg Dulli in a press release. “It was written and performed on sheer adrenaline.”

Rather than the R&B tinge The Afghan Whigs were previously known for, the song takes things more in line with grunge and post-punk; as usual, however, Dulli’s distinctive rasp takes center stage. Listen to “I’ll Make You See God” below.

In May. The Afghan Whigs’ will hit the road on their 12-date 2022 tour. Tickets go on sale this Friday, and you can buy them over at Ticketmaster. Scroll onwards to see their full schedule.

In 2020, Dulli shared his first solo album, Random Desire. The Whigs’ last album was 2017’s In Spades.

The Afghan Whigs 2022 Tour Dates:

05/11 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Culture Room

05/12 – Tampa, FL @ The Orpheum

05/13 – Orlando, FL @ The Social

05/14 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

05/15 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

05/17 – Nashville, TN @ The Basement East

05/18 – Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall

05/20 – St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall

05/21 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom

05/22 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue

05/24 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr Smalls Theatre

05/25 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

