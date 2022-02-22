Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

The Afghan Whigs Share Rowdy New Single “I’ll Make You See God”: Stream

They've also shared 2022 US tour dates

afghan whigs new single i'll make you see god tour dates 2022
The Afghan Whigs, photo courtesy of the artist
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
February 22, 2022 | 10:04am ET

    The Afghan Whigs are back with their first new music in nearly five years. The alt rock icons have returned today with the rowdy single “I’ll Make You See God,” along with the announcement of a 12-date US tour for May 2022.

    “I’ll Make You See God” sounds just as demanding as its title implies, driven by a pummeling guitar riff that persists throughout the entire track. “That’s one of the hardest rock songs we’ve ever done,” remarked singer Greg Dulli in a press release. “It was written and performed on sheer adrenaline.”

    Rather than the R&B tinge The Afghan Whigs were previously known for, the song takes things more in line with grunge and post-punk; as usual, however, Dulli’s distinctive rasp takes center stage. Listen to “I’ll Make You See God” below.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    In May.  The Afghan Whigs’ will hit the road on their 12-date 2022 tour. Tickets go on sale this Friday, and you can buy them over at Ticketmaster. Scroll onwards to see their full schedule.

    In 2020, Dulli shared his first solo album, Random DesireThe Whigs’ last album was 2017’s In Spades.

    The Afghan Whigs 2022 Tour Dates:
    05/11 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Culture Room
    05/12 – Tampa, FL @ The Orpheum
    05/13 – Orlando, FL @ The Social
    05/14 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West
    05/15 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
    05/17 – Nashville, TN @ The Basement East
    05/18 – Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall
    05/20 – St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall
    05/21 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom
    05/22 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue
    05/24 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr Smalls Theatre
    05/25 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

    Advertisement

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

smashing pumpkins rock invasion tour dates 2022

Smashing Pumpkins Announce "Rock Invasion 2 Tour" Dates

February 22, 2022

Coheed and Cambria tour and single

Coheed and Cambria Announce Summer 2022 North American Tour, Unveil "The Liars Club" Single: Stream

February 22, 2022

simple plan sum 41 blame canada 2022 us tour north america tickets co-headlining tickets

Simple Plan and Sum 41 Announce 2022 "Blame Canada" US Tour

February 22, 2022

sigur ros north american tour spring 2022

Sigur Rós Announce North America 2022 Tour

February 22, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

The Afghan Whigs Share Rowdy New Single "I'll Make You See God": Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale