THE BLSSM, the moniker of singer-songwriter Lily Lizotte, has signed to Fueled By Ramen, Consequence can exclusively announce today (February 16th). THE BLSSM’s debut single, “DIZZY,” is also available now.

“Partnering with Fueled By Ramen felt like a natural decision for me,” Lizotte, who uses they/them pronouns, tells Consequence in a statement. “I really connected with not only their ethos and approach to releasing music in 2022, but also their energy, passion and genuine trust in my vision as a young artist.”

Lizotte grew up in a family of artists, splitting their time between New York City and Sydney. They began to refine their songwriting craft as a pre-teen, and by 2021, were making waves with songs like “HARDCORE HAPPY,” showcasing natural growth and self-actualization. Their 2021 debut EP 97 BLOSSOM (released under the name THE BLOSSOM) received critical acclaim, and Lizotte toured in support of artists like Wolf Alice and Remi Wolf.

Now, Lizotte is releasing their first new music with Elektra Music Group’s Fueled By Ramen label, where the current roster includes Paramore, Twenty One Pilots, and All Time Low.

“We were already big fans of their music, but the moment we met THE BLSSM, we knew they were something special,” Elektra Music Group co-presidents Mike Easterlin and Gregg Nadel tell Consequence. “It’s always inspiring when you come across an artist with a complete vision for the art they want to create. Lily has that, but also such a strong sense of self and identity that is truly reflected in all aspects of their creative output whether it’s their music, live performance, fashion, or visuals.

“Their desire to move culture and create community perfectly aligns with the mission of Fueled By Ramen. The world that THE BLSSM has created thus far is only going to continue to expand, inviting new fans to be a part of it every step of the way.”

An addicting, grungy pop track with brash lyricism, “DIZZY” — written with Nick Long (King Princess, Machine Gun Kelly) and Suzy Shinn (Weezer) and produced by James Ivy — reflects THE BLSSM’s overall sound, which blends grunge with Y2K flair.

“DIZZY” was inspired by “my relationship with my inner anxiety,” Lizotte explains. “Lyrically, it’s inner-conversational and inspired by the weight of ‘dragging around’ emotional baggage, although on a surface level, it sounds like it may allude to being about a significant other. The production is an intentional hybrid of all of my different sonic influences, re-imagined into my own rendition of what pop music feels and sounds like for me.”

Next, Lizotte is working on a “larger project,” which they promise will arrive later this year. THE BLSSM will also play Hangout Music Festival in May, with more live dates expected to be announced soon.

In the meantime, check out the Sophie Hur-directed video for “DIZZY” below.