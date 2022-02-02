New Trailer for The Boys Presents: Diabolical Reveals Stacked Voice Cast: Watch

Diabolical, the NSFW animated spinoff of The Boys arrives on Prime Video next month, and today Amazon Studios unveiled its unbelievably stacked voice cast with a new teaser trailer. Led by Awkwafina, Michael Cera, Don Cheadle, Giancarlo Esposito, and The Boys producer Seth Rogen, the cast also includes The Boys stars Chace Crawford, Antony Starr, and Simon Pegg.

It’s rounded out by other notable names including Christian Slater (who narrates the teaser), Kumail Nanjiani, Kieran Culkin, Eliot Glazer, Andy Samberg, Kenan Thompson, Kevin Smith, Ben Schwartz, Elisabeth Shue, Aisha Tyler, Jason Isaacs, Justin Roiland, Nasim Pedrad, and Oscar winner Youn Yuh Jung. More voice cast members will be revealed at a later date.

The trailer also introduces some of the characters in the anthology series. After getting a look at Laser Baby in last month’s teaser, we see Chace Crawford’s The Deep and not one, not two, but three Homelanders. There are also recognizable characters like Black Noir and new faces like Picante Balls and Cherry. Watch the clip below.

Each of the eight episodes will run between 12 and 14 minutes and feature its own animation style. Awkwafina, Eliot Glazer (with Ilana Glazer), Rogen (with Evan Goldberg), Samberg, and Tyler also served as guest writers for individual episodes, along with Garth Ennis, Simon Racioppa, Justin Roiland, and Ben Bayouth.

All eight episodes of Diabolical will arrive on Prime Video on March 4th, giving fans a few months to enjoy the spinoff before The Boys returns for Season 3 on June 3rd.