The Chicks (fka The Dixie Chicks) have announced a 2022 Summer tour.

The 27-city outing kicks off on June 14th in Missouri and concludes on August 13th with a gig at the legendary Gorge Amphitheatre in George, WA. In between, the trio will play shows in cities like Toronto, Syracuse, Raleigh, Los Angeles, and Santa Barbara, as well as headline the 2022 Bonnaroo Music Festival. Check out the full schedule below.

The Chicks will be joined on the road by Patty Griffin and Jenny Lewis, who will each take a turn serving as the tour’s opening act.

Related Video

Tickets will go on sale starting Friday, March 4th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

In 2020, The Chicks reunited for the release of their first album in 14 years, Gaslighter.

The Chicks 2022 Tour Dates:

06/14 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre *

06/15 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre *

06/17 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music Festival

06/19 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center *

06/21 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center *

06/22 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre *

06/24 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage *

06/27 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center *

06/29 – Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview *

06/30 – Hartford, CT @ Xfinity Theatre *

07/02 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theatre *

07/05 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center *

07/06 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center *

07/08 – Camden, NJ @ Waterfront Music Pavilion *

07/09 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live *

07/12 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek *

07/14 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion *

07/16 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre *

07/23 – Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre ^

07/25 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre ^

07/26 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre ^

07/29 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl ^

07/30 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre ^

08/02 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre ^

08/05 – West Valley City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre *

08/06 – Boise, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Amphitheatre *

08/09 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater *

08/13 – George, WA @ The Gorge Amphitheatre *

Advertisement

* = w/ Patty Griffin

^ = w/ Jenny Lewis