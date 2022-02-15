The HU Announce Spring 2022 North American Tour

The HU have announced the Spring 2022 “Black Thunder” North American tour, while also revealing that a new album is on the way this year.

The outing kicks off following the Mongolian band’s Coachella appearance on April 15th. From there, The HU head to San Diego for an April 16th concert, with the main US tour leg running through a show on May 29th in Dallas. A final date on May 31st in Mexico City concludes the journey.

General ticket sales begin on Friday (February 18th) at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster, with a presale starting Wednesday (February 16th).

The HU — who combine traditional Mongolian folk instrumentation with a heavy, modern aesthetic — will be performing tracks from their forthcoming sophomore album, arriving later this year. The band rose to prominence in the heavy music scene with songs like “Yuve Yuve Yu” (featuring From Ashes to New) and “Wolf Totem” (featuring Papa Roach’s Jacoby Shaddix), which both landed in the Top 5 of the Billboard Mainstream Rock Songs chart.

More recently, The HU offered up a unique cover of Metallica’s “Sad But True” and the original number “Song of Women” (featuring Lzzy Hale).

“For the ‘Black Thunder’ tour, we’re excited to be performing songs from our new album including ‘Mother Nature,’ ‘Tatar Warrior,’ and ‘ShihiHutu,'” the band remarked in a Q&A included in the tour press release. “We have been working hard on our second album and hope to have it ready soon. It will be focused on showing the unique qualities of the Hunnu Rock genre and consists of many new songs that reinforce the different aspects of it. So far we’ve been getting positive response from our fans and we can’t wait to perform all of our new songs for them.”

See the full itinerary for The HU’s upcoming North American tour dates below and get tickets here.

The HU’s 2022 North American Tour Dates:

04/15 – Indio, CA @ Coachella

04/16 – San Diego, CA @ Humphreys by the Bay

04/17 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl

04/19 – Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre

04/21 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

04/22 – Indio, CA @ Coachella

04/23 – Monterey, CA @ Golden State Theatre

04/25 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

04/26 – Bend, OR @ Midtown Ballroom

04/28 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory

04/29 – Missoula, MT @ The Wilma

04/30 – Bozeman, MT @ The ELM

05/02 – Fargo, ND @ Sanctuary Events Center

05/03 – Lincoln, NE @ Bourbon Theatre

05/04 – Kansas City, MO @ The Truman

05/06 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrews Hall

05/07 – Bloomington, IL @ Castle Theatre

05/08 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall

05/09 – Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom

05/11 – Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom

05/13 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre

05/14 – Albany, NY @ Empire Live

05/16 – Washington, DC @ Warner Theatre

05/17 – Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa

05/19 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore

05/20 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

05/21 – Charleston, SC @ Music Farm

05/22 – Daytona Beach, FL @ Welcome to Rockville

05/25 – Birmingham, AL @ Iron City

05/26 – Little Rock, AR @ Little Rock Music Hall

05/27 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Tower Theatre

05/28 – The Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion (Buzzfest)

05/29 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion (BFD 22)

05/31 – Mexico City, MEX @ Lunario