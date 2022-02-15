Menu
The HU Announce Spring 2022 North American Tour

The Mongolian quartet will hit the road beginning with an appearance at Coachella

the hu 2022 tour
The HU (photo by Enkhbat Nyamkhishig)
February 15, 2022 | 12:03pm ET

    The HU have announced the Spring 2022 “Black Thunder” North American tour, while also revealing that a new album is on the way this year.

    The outing kicks off following the Mongolian band’s Coachella appearance on April 15th. From there, The HU head to San Diego for an April 16th concert, with the main US tour leg running through a show on May 29th in Dallas. A final date on May 31st in Mexico City concludes the journey.

    General ticket sales begin on Friday (February 18th) at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster, with a presale starting Wednesday (February 16th).

    The HU — who combine traditional Mongolian folk instrumentation with a heavy, modern aesthetic — will be performing tracks from their forthcoming sophomore album, arriving later this year. The band rose to prominence in the heavy music scene with songs like “Yuve Yuve Yu” (featuring From Ashes to New) and “Wolf Totem” (featuring Papa Roach’s Jacoby Shaddix), which both landed in the Top 5 of the Billboard Mainstream Rock Songs chart.

    More recently, The HU offered up a unique cover of Metallica’s “Sad But True” and the original number  “Song of Women” (featuring Lzzy Hale).

    “For the ‘Black Thunder’ tour, we’re excited to be performing songs from our new album including ‘Mother Nature,’ ‘Tatar Warrior,’ and ‘ShihiHutu,'” the band remarked in a Q&A included in the tour press release. “We have been working hard on our second album and hope to have it ready soon. It will be focused on showing the unique qualities of the Hunnu Rock genre and consists of many new songs that reinforce the different aspects of it. So far we’ve been getting positive response from our fans and we can’t wait to perform all of our new songs for them.”

    See the full itinerary for The HU’s upcoming North American tour dates below and get tickets here.

    The HU’s 2022 North American Tour Dates:
    04/15 – Indio, CA @ Coachella
    04/16 – San Diego, CA @ Humphreys by the Bay
    04/17 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl
    04/19 – Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre
    04/21 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
    04/22 – Indio, CA @ Coachella
    04/23 – Monterey, CA @ Golden State Theatre
    04/25 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
    04/26 – Bend, OR @ Midtown Ballroom
    04/28 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory
    04/29 – Missoula, MT @ The Wilma
    04/30 – Bozeman, MT @ The ELM
    05/02 – Fargo, ND @ Sanctuary Events Center
    05/03 – Lincoln, NE @ Bourbon Theatre
    05/04 – Kansas City, MO @ The Truman
    05/06 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrews Hall
    05/07 – Bloomington, IL @ Castle Theatre
    05/08 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall
    05/09 – Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom
    05/11 – Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom
    05/13 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre
    05/14 – Albany, NY @ Empire Live
    05/16 – Washington, DC @ Warner Theatre
    05/17 – Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa
    05/19 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore
    05/20 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
    05/21 – Charleston, SC @ Music Farm
    05/22 – Daytona Beach, FL @ Welcome to Rockville
    05/25 – Birmingham, AL @ Iron City
    05/26 – Little Rock, AR @ Little Rock Music Hall
    05/27 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Tower Theatre
    05/28 – The Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion (Buzzfest)
    05/29 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion (BFD 22)
    05/31 – Mexico City, MEX @ Lunario

