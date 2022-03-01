Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Peacock Spilled the Recipe for “Kevin’s Famous Chili” from The Office and No One Noticed

Thanks to TikTok, the Malone family recipe is now yours

The Office Kevin Chili Recipe
The Office (NBC)
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
February 28, 2022 | 7:10pm ET

    For years, Kevin Malone’s chili has remained perhaps the most famous meal in The Office history, and now, you can bring the storied stew to your own kitchen. One eagle-eyed Office fan noticed that the recipe to “Kevin’s Famous Chili” is listed in the terms and conditions of the sitcom’s exclusive streaming home, Peacock, meaning any amateur chef can make it for themselves.

    TikTok user @mckenziefloyd took to the app to share the discovery, which she said her boyfriend noticed while perusing the Peacock app: “I’m trying to figure out why the chili from The Office, the recipe, is on here in the terms of conditions with the instructions,” Floyd laughs in the clip. “Why was that necessary to put on here? And then it just goes back to the regular terms and conditions.”

    If you’ll recall, the chili in question appears in The Office Season 5, Episode 26, when Kevin (Brian Baumgartner) decides to bring in a pot of the stuff for his Dunder-Mifflin coworkers.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    “It’s a recipe passed down from Malones for generations — It’s probably the thing I do best,” Kevin explains to the camera in the cold open. Naturally, it’s not too long before the blundering accountant spills his delicacy all over the carpet.

    The chili recipe is pretty straightforward: It includes plenty of beef and beans, as well as some beer to add depth of flavor. Thankfully, Peacock has also shared the recipe step-by-step, so you can indulge in the meal yourself — may you never spill it. See the recipe for “Kevin’s Famous Chili,” and revisit the clip of The Office, below.

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

sydney sweeney julia garner auditioned for madonna biopic

Sydney Sweeney, Julia Garner Auditioned to Star in Madonna Biopic: Report

February 28, 2022

netflix russia propaganda refuses channels

In Defiance of Russian Law, Netflix Refuses to Carry Propaganda

February 28, 2022

Glenn Danzig

Danzig Announces Spring 2022 US Tour with Cradle of Filth and Crobot

February 28, 2022

Brooks & Dunn Reboot 2022 tour dates info

How to Get Tickets to Brooks & Dunn’s 2022 Tour

February 28, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Peacock Spilled the Recipe for "Kevin's Famous Chili" from The Office and No One Noticed

Menu Shop Search Sale