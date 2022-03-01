For years, Kevin Malone’s chili has remained perhaps the most famous meal in The Office history, and now, you can bring the storied stew to your own kitchen. One eagle-eyed Office fan noticed that the recipe to “Kevin’s Famous Chili” is listed in the terms and conditions of the sitcom’s exclusive streaming home, Peacock, meaning any amateur chef can make it for themselves.

TikTok user @mckenziefloyd took to the app to share the discovery, which she said her boyfriend noticed while perusing the Peacock app: “I’m trying to figure out why the chili from The Office, the recipe, is on here in the terms of conditions with the instructions,” Floyd laughs in the clip. “Why was that necessary to put on here? And then it just goes back to the regular terms and conditions.”

If you’ll recall, the chili in question appears in The Office Season 5, Episode 26, when Kevin (Brian Baumgartner) decides to bring in a pot of the stuff for his Dunder-Mifflin coworkers.

Advertisement

Related Video

“It’s a recipe passed down from Malones for generations — It’s probably the thing I do best,” Kevin explains to the camera in the cold open. Naturally, it’s not too long before the blundering accountant spills his delicacy all over the carpet.

The chili recipe is pretty straightforward: It includes plenty of beef and beans, as well as some beer to add depth of flavor. Thankfully, Peacock has also shared the recipe step-by-step, so you can indulge in the meal yourself — may you never spill it. See the recipe for “Kevin’s Famous Chili,” and revisit the clip of The Office, below.