The Rome and Duddy Show Introduces Beat of the Week

We’re introducing a brand new segment on this week’s The Rome and Duddy Show: Beat of the Week! The guys have tapped some music making wizards to come up with an original instrumental song that listeners can download, record to, and send back in. You can find the beat at The Rome and Duddy Show Facebook group, and send in your original compositions to theromeandduddyshow@gmail.com.

Plus, Sublime with Rome’s Rome Ramirez and Dirty Heads’ Duddy B formally announce their new small batch CBD collector’s box in collaboration with Consequence, update on the infamous Orange Ball Guy, and reveal the winner from the most recent TGATS. Take a listen above.

