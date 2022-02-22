The War on Drugs Add Even More 2022 Tour Dates

Less than a month after expanding their already stuffed 2022 tour schedule, The War on Drugs have yet again added even more new show runs.

Coming in continued support I Don’t Live Here Anymore, the first newly revealed leg comes May 26th through June 2nd with stops in Louisville, Baltimore, Charlottesville, and New Orleans. Then a late-summer/early-fall trek launches August 28th in Toronto. The band will hit New Haven, Oklahoma City, Memphis, Birmingham, Knoxville, Charleston, Orlando, Tampa, and the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado. Things will wrap up after a long year of shows on October 11th in San Diego.

You can find The War on Drugs’ complete itinerary below, and get tickets here. The new shows go on sale Friday, February 25th at 10:00 a.m. local time, with pre-sales launching February 23rd at the same time.

The band launched their extensive tour back in January with a gig in Austin, TX last month. Check out our recap of the show here, and then listen to frontman Adam Granduciel’s recent appearance on The What Podcast.

The War on Drugs 2022 Tour Dates:

02/22 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

02/23 – Portland, OR @ Theater of the Clouds

02/25 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

02/26 – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Auditorium

03/22 – Helsinki, FI @ Helsinki Ice Hall

03/24 – Stockholm, SE @ Annexet

03/25 – Stockholm, SE @ Annexet

03/27 – Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene

03/28 – Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene

03/29 – Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene

03/30 – Copenhagen, DK @ KB Hallen

03/31 – Copenhagen, DK @ KB Hallen

04/02- Berlin, DE @ Verti Music Hall

04/04 – Zurich, CH @ Halle 622

04/05 – Milano, IT @ Alcatraz

04/07 – München, DE @ Zenith

04/09 – Paris, FR @ L’Olympia

04/11 – Birmingham, UK @ 02 Academy Birmingham

04/12 – London, UK @ The O2 Arena

04/14 – Dublin, IE @ 3 Arena

04/16 – Leeds, UK @ First Direct Arena

04/17 – Edinburgh, UK @ Edinburgh Corn Exchange

04/18 – Edinburgh, UK @ Edinburgh Corn Exchange

04/20 – Köln, DE @ Palladium

04/21 – Wiesbaden, DE @ Schlachthof

04/22 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome

04/23 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis

05/22 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

05/23 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

05/25 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

05/26 – Louisville, KY @ Old Forester’s Paristown Hall

05/28 – Charlottesville, VA @ Ting Pavilion

05/29 – Baltimore, MD @ Pier Six Pavilion

05/30 – Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa

06/02 – New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theatre

06/04 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom

06/05 – Kansas City, MO @ Grinders

06/06 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

06/08 – Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater

06/09 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacob’s Pavilion

06/10 – Lafayette, NY @ Beak and Skiff

06/11 – Buffalo, NY @ Artpark

06/13 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater

06/14 – Charlotte, NC @ Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

06/15 – Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit

06/17 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival

06/30 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter

07/01 – Hamburg, DE @ Stadtpark-Open-Air-Bühne

07/02-03 – Ewijk, NL @ Down the Rabbit Hole

07/06 – Lisbon, PT @ NOS Alive

07/08 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival

08/28 – Toronto, ON @ Echo Beach

09/10 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall

09/11 – Cooperstown, NY @ Brewery Ommegang

09/12 – Portland, ME @ State Theater

09/19 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Park & Amphitheatre

09/21 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion

09/24 – Memphis, TN @ Soundstage at Graceland

09/26 – Birmingham, AL @ Avondale

09/27 – Knoxville, TN @ The Mill & Mine

09/29 – Wilmington, NC @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion

09/30 – Charleston, SC @ Firefly Distillery

10/03 – Ft Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live

10/04 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues

10/05 – Tampa, FL @ Jannus Live

10/06 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheater

10/11 – San Diego, CA @ Open Air Theater