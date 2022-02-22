Menu
The War on Drugs Add Even More 2022 Tour Dates

The lengthy outing now runs through October

The War on Drugs, photo by Brandon Todd/MSG Photos
February 22, 2022 | 2:21pm ET

    Less than a month after expanding their already stuffed 2022 tour schedule, The War on Drugs have yet again added even more new show runs.

    Coming in continued support I Don’t Live Here Anymore, the first newly revealed leg comes May 26th through June 2nd with stops in Louisville, Baltimore, Charlottesville, and New Orleans. Then a late-summer/early-fall trek launches August 28th in Toronto. The band will hit New Haven, Oklahoma City, Memphis, Birmingham, Knoxville, Charleston, Orlando, Tampa, and the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado. Things will wrap up after a long year of shows on October 11th in San Diego.

    You can find The War on Drugs’ complete itinerary below, and get tickets here. The new shows go on sale Friday, February 25th at 10:00 a.m. local time, with pre-sales launching February 23rd at the same time.

    The band launched their extensive tour back in January with a gig in Austin, TX last month. Check out our recap of the show here, and then listen to frontman Adam Granduciel’s recent appearance on The What Podcast.

    The War on Drugs 2022 Tour Dates:
    02/22 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
    02/23 – Portland, OR @ Theater of the Clouds
    02/25 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
    02/26 – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Auditorium
    03/22 – Helsinki, FI @ Helsinki Ice Hall
    03/24 – Stockholm, SE @ Annexet
    03/25 – Stockholm, SE @ Annexet
    03/27 – Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene
    03/28 – Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene
    03/29 – Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene
    03/30 – Copenhagen, DK @ KB Hallen
    03/31 – Copenhagen, DK @ KB Hallen
    04/02- Berlin, DE @ Verti Music Hall
    04/04 – Zurich, CH @ Halle 622
    04/05 – Milano, IT @ Alcatraz
    04/07 – München, DE @ Zenith
    04/09 – Paris, FR @ L’Olympia
    04/11 – Birmingham, UK @ 02 Academy Birmingham
    04/12 – London, UK @ The O2 Arena
    04/14 – Dublin, IE @ 3 Arena
    04/16 – Leeds, UK @ First Direct Arena
    04/17 – Edinburgh, UK @ Edinburgh Corn Exchange
    04/18 – Edinburgh, UK @ Edinburgh Corn Exchange
    04/20 – Köln, DE @ Palladium
    04/21 – Wiesbaden, DE @ Schlachthof
    04/22 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome
    04/23 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis
    05/22 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
    05/23 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
    05/25 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
    05/26 – Louisville, KY @ Old Forester’s Paristown Hall
    05/28 – Charlottesville, VA @ Ting Pavilion
    05/29 – Baltimore, MD @ Pier Six Pavilion
    05/30 – Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa
    06/02 – New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theatre
    06/04 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom
    06/05 – Kansas City, MO @ Grinders
    06/06 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
    06/08 – Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater
    06/09 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacob’s Pavilion
    06/10 – Lafayette, NY @ Beak and Skiff
    06/11 – Buffalo, NY @ Artpark
    06/13 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater
    06/14 – Charlotte, NC @ Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
    06/15 – Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit
    06/17 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival
    06/30 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter
    07/01 – Hamburg, DE @ Stadtpark-Open-Air-Bühne
    07/02-03 – Ewijk, NL @ Down the Rabbit Hole
    07/06 – Lisbon, PT @ NOS Alive
    07/08 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival
    08/28 – Toronto, ON @ Echo Beach
    09/10 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall
    09/11 – Cooperstown, NY @ Brewery Ommegang
    09/12 – Portland, ME @ State Theater
    09/19 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Park & Amphitheatre
    09/21 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion
    09/24 – Memphis, TN @ Soundstage at Graceland
    09/26 – Birmingham, AL @ Avondale
    09/27 – Knoxville, TN @ The Mill & Mine
    09/29 – Wilmington, NC @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion
    09/30 – Charleston, SC @ Firefly Distillery
    10/03 – Ft Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live
    10/04 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues
    10/05 – Tampa, FL @ Jannus Live
    10/06 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheater
    10/11 – San Diego, CA @ Open Air Theater

The War on Drugs Add Even More 2022 Tour Dates

