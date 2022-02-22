The War on Drugs Add Even More 2022 Tour Dates

Less than a month after expanding their already stuffed 2022 tour schedule, The War on Drugs have yet again added even more new show runs.
Coming in continued support I Don’t Live Here Anymore, the first newly revealed leg comes May 26th through June 2nd with stops in Louisville, Baltimore, Charlottesville, and New Orleans. Then a late-summer/early-fall trek launches August 28th in Toronto. The band will hit New Haven, Oklahoma City, Memphis, Birmingham, Knoxville, Charleston, Orlando, Tampa, and the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado. Things will wrap up after a long year of shows on October 11th in San Diego.
You can find The War on Drugs’ complete itinerary below, and get tickets here. The new shows go on sale Friday, February 25th at 10:00 a.m. local time, with pre-sales launching February 23rd at the same time.
The band launched their extensive tour back in January with a gig in Austin, TX last month. Check out our recap of the show here, and then listen to frontman Adam Granduciel’s recent appearance on The What Podcast.
The War on Drugs 2022 Tour Dates:
02/22 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
02/23 – Portland, OR @ Theater of the Clouds
02/25 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
02/26 – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Auditorium
03/22 – Helsinki, FI @ Helsinki Ice Hall
03/24 – Stockholm, SE @ Annexet
03/25 – Stockholm, SE @ Annexet
03/27 – Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene
03/28 – Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene
03/29 – Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene
03/30 – Copenhagen, DK @ KB Hallen
03/31 – Copenhagen, DK @ KB Hallen
04/02- Berlin, DE @ Verti Music Hall
04/04 – Zurich, CH @ Halle 622
04/05 – Milano, IT @ Alcatraz
04/07 – München, DE @ Zenith
04/09 – Paris, FR @ L’Olympia
04/11 – Birmingham, UK @ 02 Academy Birmingham
04/12 – London, UK @ The O2 Arena
04/14 – Dublin, IE @ 3 Arena
04/16 – Leeds, UK @ First Direct Arena
04/17 – Edinburgh, UK @ Edinburgh Corn Exchange
04/18 – Edinburgh, UK @ Edinburgh Corn Exchange
04/20 – Köln, DE @ Palladium
04/21 – Wiesbaden, DE @ Schlachthof
04/22 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome
04/23 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis
05/22 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
05/23 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
05/25 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
05/26 – Louisville, KY @ Old Forester’s Paristown Hall
05/28 – Charlottesville, VA @ Ting Pavilion
05/29 – Baltimore, MD @ Pier Six Pavilion
05/30 – Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa
06/02 – New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theatre
06/04 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom
06/05 – Kansas City, MO @ Grinders
06/06 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
06/08 – Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater
06/09 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacob’s Pavilion
06/10 – Lafayette, NY @ Beak and Skiff
06/11 – Buffalo, NY @ Artpark
06/13 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater
06/14 – Charlotte, NC @ Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
06/15 – Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit
06/17 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival
06/30 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter
07/01 – Hamburg, DE @ Stadtpark-Open-Air-Bühne
07/02-03 – Ewijk, NL @ Down the Rabbit Hole
07/06 – Lisbon, PT @ NOS Alive
07/08 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival
08/28 – Toronto, ON @ Echo Beach
09/10 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall
09/11 – Cooperstown, NY @ Brewery Ommegang
09/12 – Portland, ME @ State Theater
09/19 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Park & Amphitheatre
09/21 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion
09/24 – Memphis, TN @ Soundstage at Graceland
09/26 – Birmingham, AL @ Avondale
09/27 – Knoxville, TN @ The Mill & Mine
09/29 – Wilmington, NC @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion
09/30 – Charleston, SC @ Firefly Distillery
10/03 – Ft Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live
10/04 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues
10/05 – Tampa, FL @ Jannus Live
10/06 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheater
10/11 – San Diego, CA @ Open Air Theater