The War on Drugs on Loving Radiohead, Covering Dylan, and Having David Gilmour in Their Crowd

Adam Granduciel takes us into the band’s fifth studio album, I Don’t Live Here Anymore

Kyle Meredith with The War on Drugs, photo by Shawn Brackbill
Consequence Staff
February 14, 2022 | 1:01pm ET

    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

    Adam Granduciel catches up with Kyle Meredith to talk about I Don’t Live Here Anymore, the fifth LP from The War On Drugs.

    The frontman dives into how The War on Drugs found the sound for the new album, taking inspiration from Radiohead and having producer Nigel Godrich show up to their studio, and how he writes lyrics. Granduciel also tells us about covering Bob Dylan live and which of his catalog they may attempt next, as well as the time Pink Floyd’s David Gilmour was once in their audience.

    Listen to The War on Drugs mastermind discuss I Don’t Live Here Anymore, Radiohead, and more above or watch the full interview via the YouTube embed below. Then make sure to like and subscribe to Kyle Meredith With… wherever you get your podcasts, and you can also follow the Consequence Podcast Network for updates on all our shows.

    The War on Drugs recently expanded their 2022 tour schedule to include a new North American leg this spring. Get tickets via Ticketmaster.

