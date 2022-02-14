The War on Drugs on Loving Radiohead, Covering Dylan, and Having David Gilmour in Their Crowd

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block;width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Adam Granduciel catches up with Kyle Meredith to talk about I Don’t Live Here Anymore, the fifth LP from The War On Drugs.

The frontman dives into how The War on Drugs found the sound for the new album, taking inspiration from Radiohead and having producer Nigel Godrich show up to their studio, and how he writes lyrics. Granduciel also tells us about covering Bob Dylan live and which of his catalog they may attempt next, as well as the time Pink Floyd’s David Gilmour was once in their audience.

The War on Drugs recently expanded their 2022 tour schedule to include a new North American leg this spring. Get tickets via Ticketmaster.