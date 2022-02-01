Menu
The War on Drugs Extend 2022 Tour with New US Dates

A new leg of June shows in support of I Don't Live Here Anymore

The War on Drugs 2022 tour
The War on Drugs, photo by Brandon Todd/MSG Photos
February 1, 2022 | 12:23pm ET

    The War on Drugs have extended their tour supporting I Don’t Live Here Anymore, adding a number of new shows in June.

    The latest run includes visits to Tulsa, Kansas City, Indianapolis, Buffalo, Charlotte, and beyond, leading up to the band’s appearance at Bonnaroo on June 17th.

    Additionally, The War on Drugs have rescheduled dates in Atlanta and Nashville that were previously postponed due to COVID-19 issues.

    Related Video

    Check out the band’s updated tour schedule below. Tickets for the newly announced dates go on sale Friday, February 4th via Ticketmaster.

    Coming in support of their latest album, I Don’t Live Here Anymore, The War on Drugs kicked off the tour in Austin, TX last month. Read our recap of the show here, and listen to the band’s recent appearance on The What Podcast.

    The War on Drugs 2022 Tour Dates:
    02/01 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
    02/02 – Washington, DC @ Anthem
    02/04 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live!
    02/05 – Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre
    02/06 – Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre
    02/08 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore
    02/10 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre
    02/11 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre
    02/12 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater
    02/13 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater
    02/15 – St. Paul , MN @ Palace Theatre
    02/16 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre
    02/18 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom
    02/19 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union
    02/21 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
    02/22 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
    02/23 – Portland, OR @ Theater of the Clouds
    02/25 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
    02/26 – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Auditorium
    03/22 – Helsinki, FI @ Helsinki Ice Hall
    03/24 – Stockholm, SE @ Annexet
    03/25 – Stockholm, SE @ Annexet
    03/27 – Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene
    03/28 – Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene
    03/29 – Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene
    03/30 – Copenhagen, DK @ KB Hallen
    03/31 – Copenhagen, DK @ KB Hallen
    04/02- Berlin, DE @ Verti Music Hall
    04/04 – Zurich, CH @ Halle 622
    04/05 – Milano, IT @ Alcatraz
    04/07 – München, DE @ Zenith
    04/09 – Paris, FR @ L’Olympia
    04/11 – Birmingham, UK @ 02 Academy Birmingham
    04/12 – London, UK @ The O2 Arena
    04/14 – Dublin, IE @ 3 Arena
    04/16 – Leeds, UK @ First Direct Arena
    04/17 – Edinburgh, UK @ Edinburgh Corn Exchange
    04/18 – Edinburgh, UK @ Edinburgh Corn Exchange
    04/20 – Köln, DE @ Palladium
    04/21 – Wiesbaden, DE @ Schlachthof
    04/22 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome
    04/23 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis
    05/22 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
    05/23 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
    05/25 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
    06/04 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom
    06/05 – Kansas City, MO @ Grinders
    06/06 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
    06/08 – Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater
    06/09 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacob’s Pavilion
    06/10 – Lafayette, NY @ Beak and Skiff
    06/11 – Buffalo, NY @ Artpark
    06/13 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater
    06/14 – Charlotte, NC @ Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
    06/15 – Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit
    06/17 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival
    06/30 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter
    07/01 – Hamburg, DE @ Stadtpark-Open-Air-Bühne
    07/02-03 – Ewijk, NL @ Down The Rabbit Hole
    07/06 – Lisbon, PT @ NOS Alive
    07/08 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival

