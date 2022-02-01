The War on Drugs Extend 2022 Tour with New US Dates

The War on Drugs have extended their tour supporting I Don’t Live Here Anymore, adding a number of new shows in June.
The latest run includes visits to Tulsa, Kansas City, Indianapolis, Buffalo, Charlotte, and beyond, leading up to the band’s appearance at Bonnaroo on June 17th.
Additionally, The War on Drugs have rescheduled dates in Atlanta and Nashville that were previously postponed due to COVID-19 issues.
Check out the band’s updated tour schedule below. Tickets for the newly announced dates go on sale Friday, February 4th via Ticketmaster.
Coming in support of their latest album, I Don’t Live Here Anymore, The War on Drugs kicked off the tour in Austin, TX last month. Read our recap of the show here, and listen to the band’s recent appearance on The What Podcast.
The War on Drugs 2022 Tour Dates:
02/01 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
02/02 – Washington, DC @ Anthem
02/04 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live!
02/05 – Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre
02/06 – Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre
02/08 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore
02/10 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre
02/11 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre
02/12 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater
02/13 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater
02/15 – St. Paul , MN @ Palace Theatre
02/16 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre
02/18 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom
02/19 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union
02/21 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
02/22 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
02/23 – Portland, OR @ Theater of the Clouds
02/25 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
02/26 – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Auditorium
03/22 – Helsinki, FI @ Helsinki Ice Hall
03/24 – Stockholm, SE @ Annexet
03/25 – Stockholm, SE @ Annexet
03/27 – Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene
03/28 – Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene
03/29 – Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene
03/30 – Copenhagen, DK @ KB Hallen
03/31 – Copenhagen, DK @ KB Hallen
04/02- Berlin, DE @ Verti Music Hall
04/04 – Zurich, CH @ Halle 622
04/05 – Milano, IT @ Alcatraz
04/07 – München, DE @ Zenith
04/09 – Paris, FR @ L’Olympia
04/11 – Birmingham, UK @ 02 Academy Birmingham
04/12 – London, UK @ The O2 Arena
04/14 – Dublin, IE @ 3 Arena
04/16 – Leeds, UK @ First Direct Arena
04/17 – Edinburgh, UK @ Edinburgh Corn Exchange
04/18 – Edinburgh, UK @ Edinburgh Corn Exchange
04/20 – Köln, DE @ Palladium
04/21 – Wiesbaden, DE @ Schlachthof
04/22 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome
04/23 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis
05/22 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
05/23 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
05/25 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
06/04 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom
06/05 – Kansas City, MO @ Grinders
06/06 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
06/08 – Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater
06/09 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacob’s Pavilion
06/10 – Lafayette, NY @ Beak and Skiff
06/11 – Buffalo, NY @ Artpark
06/13 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater
06/14 – Charlotte, NC @ Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
06/15 – Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit
06/17 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival
06/30 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter
07/01 – Hamburg, DE @ Stadtpark-Open-Air-Bühne
07/02-03 – Ewijk, NL @ Down The Rabbit Hole
07/06 – Lisbon, PT @ NOS Alive
07/08 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival