The War on Drugs Extend 2022 Tour with New US Dates

The War on Drugs have extended their tour supporting I Don’t Live Here Anymore, adding a number of new shows in June.

The latest run includes visits to Tulsa, Kansas City, Indianapolis, Buffalo, Charlotte, and beyond, leading up to the band’s appearance at Bonnaroo on June 17th.

Additionally, The War on Drugs have rescheduled dates in Atlanta and Nashville that were previously postponed due to COVID-19 issues.

Check out the band’s updated tour schedule below. Tickets for the newly announced dates go on sale Friday, February 4th via Ticketmaster.

Coming in support of their latest album, I Don’t Live Here Anymore, The War on Drugs kicked off the tour in Austin, TX last month. Read our recap of the show here, and listen to the band’s recent appearance on The What Podcast.

The War on Drugs 2022 Tour Dates:

02/01 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

02/02 – Washington, DC @ Anthem

02/04 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live!

02/05 – Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre

02/06 – Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre

02/08 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore

02/10 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

02/11 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

02/12 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater

02/13 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater

02/15 – St. Paul , MN @ Palace Theatre

02/16 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

02/18 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

02/19 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union

02/21 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

02/22 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

02/23 – Portland, OR @ Theater of the Clouds

02/25 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

02/26 – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Auditorium

03/22 – Helsinki, FI @ Helsinki Ice Hall

03/24 – Stockholm, SE @ Annexet

03/25 – Stockholm, SE @ Annexet

03/27 – Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene

03/28 – Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene

03/29 – Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene

03/30 – Copenhagen, DK @ KB Hallen

03/31 – Copenhagen, DK @ KB Hallen

04/02- Berlin, DE @ Verti Music Hall

04/04 – Zurich, CH @ Halle 622

04/05 – Milano, IT @ Alcatraz

04/07 – München, DE @ Zenith

04/09 – Paris, FR @ L’Olympia

04/11 – Birmingham, UK @ 02 Academy Birmingham

04/12 – London, UK @ The O2 Arena

04/14 – Dublin, IE @ 3 Arena

04/16 – Leeds, UK @ First Direct Arena

04/17 – Edinburgh, UK @ Edinburgh Corn Exchange

04/18 – Edinburgh, UK @ Edinburgh Corn Exchange

04/20 – Köln, DE @ Palladium

04/21 – Wiesbaden, DE @ Schlachthof

04/22 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome

04/23 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis

05/22 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

05/23 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

05/25 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

06/04 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom

06/05 – Kansas City, MO @ Grinders

06/06 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

06/08 – Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater

06/09 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacob’s Pavilion

06/10 – Lafayette, NY @ Beak and Skiff

06/11 – Buffalo, NY @ Artpark

06/13 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater

06/14 – Charlotte, NC @ Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

06/15 – Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit

06/17 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival

06/30 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter

07/01 – Hamburg, DE @ Stadtpark-Open-Air-Bühne

07/02-03 – Ewijk, NL @ Down The Rabbit Hole

07/06 – Lisbon, PT @ NOS Alive

07/08 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival

