The Weeknd Announces The Dawn FM Experience TV Special

The Weeknd is teaming up with Prime Video for a live music special centering around his latest album Dawn FM, premiering on the streaming service on Saturday, February 26th. It will only be available to Prime subscribers.

According to a press release, The Dawn FM Experience will be a mesmerizing “theatrical performance event” meant to envelop audiences in its “unnerving and moody world.” In other words, it will be an extension of the creepy visuals for songs like “Gasoline.”

“I’m ecstatic to partner with Amazon to premiere the most elaborate live TV special I’ve ever done. Welcome to the next phase of Dawn FM — a purgatory otherworld where live performance, theater, and performance art collide for a night out at the club,” The Weeknd said about the special.

The Dawn FM Experience was created by The Weeknd and La Mar C. Taylor with Micah Bickham, who also directed the special. It was produced by XO Records and Contrast Films with Taylor, Jordy Wax, and Ed Walker serving as executive producers. Watch the teaser trailer below.

Music from the special will be available to stream exclusively on Amazon Music as an eight-track live EP, with a limited edition merch capsule also available in the Amazon Music Artist Merch Shop and Amazon Music app starting at 3:00 p.m. EST on February 25th.

In our review of Dawn FM, Marcus Shorter described the album as a radio station “for those trapped between worlds.” Shorter continued, “Songs seamlessly slide from one to the next, creating a playful backdrop with a sinister edge hidden just below the facade of confection.”

Last month, The Weeknd revealed Dawn FM was the second part of a trilogy beginning with his 2020 effort After Hours.