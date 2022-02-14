Menu
Third Eye Blind Announce 2022 Tour with Taking Back Sunday

Aussie rockers Hockey Dad will serve as openers throughout the US trek

Third Eye Blind, photo by Travis Shin
February 14, 2022 | 2:50pm ET

    Third Eye Blind are celebrating their 25th year as a band in style by going on a tour with fellow alt rock veterans Taking Back Sunday. Called “Summer Gods: 25 Years in the Blind,” the summer US trek will also feature Aussie rockers Hockey Dad as openers.

    Kicking off on June 22nd in Troutdale, Oregon, the joint tour will feature stops in cities like Chicago, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Houston, and Las Vegas before wrapping up on August 13th in Irvine, California. See the full itinerary below.

    A portion of proceeds from each ticket will go to SeaTrees, an organization that Third Eye Blind has teamed with to help restore the kelp ecosystem off the coast of California. Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10:00 a.m. local time on Friday, February 18th. Grab yours at Ticketmaster.

    Related Video

    “The ‘Summer Gods’ tour always means to us outdoors in warm nights, music and collective joy,” Third Eye Blind frontman Stephan Jenkins said in a statement. “In that spirit, it is a treat to make it a whole day of music. We have been wanting to tour with Taking Back Sunday for several years now and Hockey Dad is essential listening on all of our playlists. It’s serendipitous that they will be able to join on the Third Eye Blind’s 25th anniversary.”

    He continued, “Twenty-five years prompts us to take stock of ourselves, so everyone should expect a comprehensive setlist with all of the songs that meant the most to our fans from the last 25 years as well as songs that are inspiring us now.”

    Taking Back Sunday’s John Nolan added, “In the early days of Taking Back Sunday, Adam [Lazzara] and I used to drive around in his old Honda listening to Third Eye Blind’s second album, Blue; windows down, smoking cigarettes and singing along. If someone had told us back then that one day we’d tour together, it would’ve blown our minds. We’re so excited to be out with Third Eye Blind this summer, singing our songs and singing along with theirs.”

    Third Eye Blind’s last album was Our Bande Apart. Hear Jenkins discuss the 2021 release with Kyle Meredith here. Meanwhile, Taking Back Sunday frontman Adam Lazzara recently linked up with The Maine and Charlotte Sands on “Loved You a Little.” Hockey Dad’s most recent LP was 2020’s Brain Candy.

    “Summer Gods: 25 Years in the Blind” 2022 Tour Dates:
    06/22 — Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield
    06/23 — Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheater
    06/24 — Bonner, MT @ KettleHouse Amphitheater
    06/25 — Sandy, UT @ Sandy Amphitheater
    06/27 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
    06/29 — Council Bluffs, IA @ Stir Concert Cove
    06/30 — Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre
    07/01 — Prior Lake, MN @ Mystic Amphitheater
    07/06 — Newport, KY @ OVATION
    07/07 — Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
    07/08 — Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion
    07/09 — Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre
    07/12 — Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live! Outdoor Amphitheater
    07/13 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
    07/15 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Mann Center
    07/16 — Mansfield, MA @ XFINITY Center
    07/17 — Wantagh, NY @ Jones Beach Theater
    07/21 — Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
    07/22 — Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
    07/23 — Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
    07/26 — Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre
    07/27 — Franklin, TN @ FirstBank Amphitheater
    07/29 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
    07/30 — Del Valle, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater
    07/31 — Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
    08/01 — Oklahoma City, OK @ The Zoo Amphitheatre
    08/04 — Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre
    08/05 — Inglewood, CA @ YouTube Theater
    08/11 — San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Amphitheater
    08/12 — Las Vegas, NV @ Virgin Hotels Las Vegas
    08/13 — Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

