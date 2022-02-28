Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

TikTok Increases Max Video Length to 10 Minutes

The short-form video platform has tripled the time limit for user-generated videos

TikTok max video length
TikTok, photo by Solen Feyissa / Unsplash
Advertisement
Advertisement
February 28, 2022 | 10:40am ET

    TikTok, the short-form video platform that has upended the social media landscape, has its eyes on becoming a long-form video platform.

    Today, TikTok announced that it is expanding the maximum length of user-generated videos to ten minutes. That’s more than triple the previous limit of three minutes — which was imposed in July 2021. When TikTok first launched, the maximum length of videos was 15 seconds before later expanding to 60 seconds.

    “We’re always thinking about new ways to bring value to our community and enrich the TikTok experience,” a representative for TikTok said of the change in statement. “Last year, we introduced longer videos, giving our community more time to create and be entertained on TikTok. Today, we’re excited to start rolling out the ability to upload videos that are up to 10 minutes, which we hope would unleash even more creative possibilities for our creators around the world.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    By the end of 2021, TikTok had surpassed Google and Facebook as the most popular domain in the world, according to Forbes. Both Google and Facebook have responded to TikTok’s rapid rise in popularity by launching their own short-form video features with YouTube Reels and Instagram Stories, respectively.

    Ed. Note: You can follow us on TikTok @Consequence.

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

donald trump truth social not working app store free speech

Trump's Truth Social Comes to App Store, Doesn't Work

February 21, 2022

elon musk neuralink brain chips monkeys died test subjects university of california davis uc

"Extreme Suffering": 15 of 23 Monkeys with Elon Musk's Neuralink Brain Chips Reportedly Died

February 11, 2022

joe rogan spotify controversy 19 percent of users might unsubscribe

Study Finds 19% of Spotify Users Have Unsubscribed or Plan To Following Joe Rogan Backlash

February 5, 2022

grand theft auto next game six vi online playstation 5 x box x s

Rockstar Games Finally Announces Next Grand Theft Auto Game

February 4, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

TikTok Increases Max Video Length to 10 Minutes

Menu Shop Search Sale