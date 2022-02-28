TikTok Increases Max Video Length to 10 Minutes

TikTok, the short-form video platform that has upended the social media landscape, has its eyes on becoming a long-form video platform.

Today, TikTok announced that it is expanding the maximum length of user-generated videos to ten minutes. That’s more than triple the previous limit of three minutes — which was imposed in July 2021. When TikTok first launched, the maximum length of videos was 15 seconds before later expanding to 60 seconds.

“We’re always thinking about new ways to bring value to our community and enrich the TikTok experience,” a representative for TikTok said of the change in statement. “Last year, we introduced longer videos, giving our community more time to create and be entertained on TikTok. Today, we’re excited to start rolling out the ability to upload videos that are up to 10 minutes, which we hope would unleash even more creative possibilities for our creators around the world.”

By the end of 2021, TikTok had surpassed Google and Facebook as the most popular domain in the world, according to Forbes. Both Google and Facebook have responded to TikTok’s rapid rise in popularity by launching their own short-form video features with YouTube Reels and Instagram Stories, respectively.

