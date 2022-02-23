World’s Greatest Football Player to Star in Road Trip Comedy with World’s Greatest Actresses

What do you do after you’ve retired from a record-breaking football career? You make a movie about your own life, of course. Per The Hollywood Reporter, Tom Brady is producing and appearing in a road trip comedy that unites iconic actresses Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno, and Sally Field.

80 for Brady sees Tomlin, Fonda, Moreno, and Field portray a group of best friends who travel to Super Bowl LI in 2017 to see Brady lead the New England Patriots to the biggest comeback in Super Bowl history. According to THR, the film was inspired by a true story, so it must have a pretty juicy plotline to get its leading ladies to agree to take part.

The film was written by director Kyle Marvin and Michael Covino, who are both executive producing alongside Jeff Stott. Brady developed the project with producer Donna Gigliotti and Endeavor Content, who is producing the film alongside Paramount Pictures. Production is set to begin this spring.

Advertisement

Related Video

Brady officially retired from the NFL on February 1st, 2022, after 22 seasons. He led the Patriots to nine Super Bowl games during his 2001 to 2019 tenure, after which he quarterbacked the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where he spent his last two seasons, to Super Bowl LV in 2020. He’s widely considered to be the best football quarterback of all time.