Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

World’s Greatest Football Player to Star in Road Trip Comedy with World’s Greatest Actresses

Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno, and Sally Field take a trip to the Super Bowl in 80 for Brady

tom brady making movie with jane fonda and lily tomlin
Lily Tomlin (photo by U.S. Department of State), Tom Brady (photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images), and Jane Fonda (photo by Georges Biard)
Advertisement
Advertisement
February 23, 2022 | 5:17pm ET

    What do you do after you’ve retired from a record-breaking football career? You make a movie about your own life, of course. Per The Hollywood Reporter, Tom Brady is producing and appearing in a road trip comedy that unites iconic actresses Lily Tomlin, Jane FondaRita Moreno, and Sally Field.

    80 for Brady sees Tomlin, Fonda, Moreno, and Field portray a group of best friends who travel to Super Bowl LI in 2017 to see Brady lead the New England Patriots to the biggest comeback in Super Bowl history. According to THR, the film was inspired by a true story, so it must have a pretty juicy plotline to get its leading ladies to agree to take part.

    The film was written by director Kyle Marvin and Michael Covino, who are both executive producing alongside Jeff Stott. Brady developed the project with producer Donna Gigliotti and Endeavor Content, who is producing the film alongside Paramount Pictures. Production is set to begin this spring.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Brady officially retired from the NFL on February 1st, 2022, after 22 seasons. He led the Patriots to nine Super Bowl games during his 2001 to 2019 tenure, after which he quarterbacked the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where he spent his last two seasons, to Super Bowl LV in 2020. He’s widely considered to be the best football quarterback of all time.

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

james mangold buster keaton biopic

James Mangold to Direct Buster Keaton Biopic

February 23, 2022

spider-man fake butt

"Fake Ass": Tom Holland Says One Spider-Man Had Costume Implants in His Spi-Derrière

February 23, 2022

foo fighters week best tv movie needle drops

Foo Fighters' 10 Greatest Needle Drops

February 23, 2022

mitski david byrne everything everywhere all at once soundtrack album announcement duet michelle yeoh son lux score andre 3000

Mitski, David Byrne, André 3000, and More Contribute to A24's Everything Everywhere All at Once OST

February 23, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

World's Greatest Football Player to Star in Road Trip Comedy with World's Greatest Actresses

Menu Shop Search Sale