Tomberlin Announces New Album i don’t know who needs to hear this…, Shares Single “happy accident”: Stream

Singer-songwriter Sarah Beth Tomberlin is preparing to release a new album: The folk artist’s sophomore record i don’t know who needs to hear this… is due out April 29th via Saddle Creek. Along with its announcement today, Tomberlin has shared the new single “happy accident,” as well as North American and European tour dates for Spring 2022.

Tomberlin wrote i don’t know who needs to hear this… with the intention of giving listeners an opportunity to hold the space to feel the depths of their emotions. Here, she blends the homey folk of Joni Mitchell with the moody pop of Frank Ocean and the chilling ambient of Grouper. Now that Tomberlin has settled into her new home base of Brooklyn among a fleet of musical collaborators, much of i don’t know who needs to hear this… was recorded live, making its sentiments even more palpable.

“happy accident” sees Tomberlin go bigger and grungier, with the assistance of Cass McCombs on guitar, Felix Walworth on drums, and Philip Weinrobe, who also co-produced the album, on bass. Over hefty electric guitar strums, she explores the grey area in an undefined relationship, contemplating whether the partnership in question is a true budding romance, or a strictly-physical fling: “What’s the point of this if I know how it ends?/ You said I got the spark, well baby are you the flint?” she sings.

Advertisement

Related Video

“‘happy accident’ is a song about relational obscurity. Trying to sort out who you are or who you were to someone,” Tomberlin says in a statement. “I was kind of walking through moments in previous relationships in my life. I wanna know why someone wants to get to know me. Do you want to know me or just your idea of me? Do I want to know you or just my idea of you?”

Tomberlin will kick off her tour on April 20th in Paris, and wraps things up at Brooklyn’s Music Hall of Williamsburg in June. After playing solo during the European dates, she will be joined by a full band and opening act Jana Horn for the North American leg of the trek.

You can get tickets at Ticketmaster when they go on sale starting this Friday, February 18th at 10:00 a.m. local time. See her full schedule below.

Advertisement

Pre-orders are ongoing for i don’t know who needs to hear this…, which comes in vinyl, CD, and cassette variants. Below, watch the music video for “happy accident” and see the album’s tracklist and artwork.

i don’t know who needs to hear this… Artwork:

i don’t know who needs to hear this… Tracklist:

01. easy

02. born again runner

03. tap

04. memory

05. unsaid

06. sunstruck

07. collect caller

08. stoned

09. happy accident

10. possessed

11. idkwntht

Tomberlin 2022 Tour Dates:

04/20 – Paris, FR @ L’Archipel

04/21 – Utrecht, NL @ Kromme Haring

04/22 – Dortmund, DE @ Kino im U

04/25 – Berlin, DE @ Prachtwerk

04/26 – Leipzig, DE @ Horns Erben

04/27 – Brussels, BE @ Botanique

04/28 – Margate, UK @ Caves

04/29 – Nottingham, UK @ Rough Trade

05/01 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

05/02 – Manchester, UK @ Yes (Basement)

05/03 – Edinburgh, UK @ Voodoo Rooms

05/04 – Birmingham, UK @ Cuban Embassy

05/05 – London, UK @ St Matthias Church

05/06 – Cardiff, UK @ Clwb for Bach

05/07 – Brighton, UK @ Kmedia Studio

05/08 – Dublin, IE @ The Grand Social

05/13 – Somerville, MA @ Crystal Ballroom at Somerville Theatre *

05/14 – Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA *

05/16 – Montréal, QC, Canada @ Bar Le Ritz PDB *

05/17 – Toronto, ON, Canada @ The Baby G *

05/18 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom & Tavern *

05/20 – Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village *

05/21 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry *

05/22 – Des Moines, IA @ xBk *

05/25 – Boise, ID @ The Shredder *

05/26 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios *

05/27 – Vancouver, BC, Canada Wise Hall *

05/28 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile – Madame Lou’s *

06/01 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room *

06/02 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar *

06/04 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge *

06/05 – Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge *

06/07 – Louisville, KY @ Zanzabar *

06/08 – Columbus, OH @ Natalie’s Grandview *

06/09 – Washington, DC @ Songbyrd Music House *

06/10 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg *

Advertisement

* = w/ Jana Horn