Tool have unveiled an Ultra Deluxe vinyl box set of their 2019 album Fear Inoculum, and are currently selling autographed copies exclusively at their concerts for the seemingly steep price of $810.

A post on the vinyl subreddit page went viral after a concertgoer snapped a picture of the price tag as displayed at Tool’s merch table, with the lofty amount generating backlash among several commenters.

The irony is that Tool’s price might actually be below market value. The signed editions are already fetching around $2,000 on eBay. Not a bad investment, especially considering that it’s a tangible object in a collector’s market where flipping intangible NFTs has become the new trend.

Tool began selling a very limited number of the signed Fear Inoculum Ultra Deluxe edition to TOOLARMY VIP package holders last night (February 20th) at their show in Philadelphia. The sets will continue to be sold to TOOLARMY at upcoming tour dates, with any remaining copies being offered at the general merch table at each stop.

As for the odd price of $810 (which has also confounded commenters on Reddit), the band’s publicist tells Heavy Consequence that the price is actually “$750 plus venue fees/tax for the autographed version.”

The band shared the news of the release on social media along with a quick unboxing video of the lavish 5-LP set and a description of its contents:

“There’s some late breaking news from the band. Having just received their personal allotment of the forthcoming (TBA) FEAR INOCULUM ULTRA DELUXE LP, they were inspired to offer for sale this very limited number of advance pressings to TOOLARMY VIP PACKAGE holders (taking advantage of their early merch access) beginning with tonight’s show in Philadelphia and extending to the remaining shows in Elmont, Newark, Buffalo, Pittsburgh and so forth, or until there are no more available (prior to the worldwide release that’s projected for sometime in April). Furthermore, these early vinyl arrivals (only a tour item for the time being) have been AUTOGRAPHED, adding a personal touch to the cover imagery. The package contains 5 discs of industry best 180g vinyl, with audio tracks on one side and etched art on the reverse of each side of the disc.Though the quantities are very limited, should there be any remaining copies, they will be made available to concert goers at the general merch booth.”

Based on Tool’s post, it sounds like unsigned versions of the Ultra Deluxe edition will soon be available in a normal retail capacity (likely at a lower price than the signed editions). If you can’t wait that long, and you have some money to spend, you better get to the next Tool show. The band’s current US tour continues tomorrow night (February 22nd) in Washington, D.C., and wraps up with a March 20th show in Cleveland. Get tickets via Ticketmaster.

In the meantime, you can purchase Fear Inoculum on CD here. See the unboxing of the Ultra Deluxe edition, as well as the aforementioned Reddit post, below.

