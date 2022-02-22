Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Tool Announce Reimagined “Opiate” Single and Short Film

A Blu-ray release of "Opiate²" will be out March 18th

Tool Opiate2
Tool Opiate2 Blu-Ray (RCA Records) and Maynard James Keenan (photo by Melinda Oswandel)
Advertisement
Advertisement
February 22, 2022 | 2:42pm ET

    Tool have announced “Opiate²,” a reimagined version of the title track from the Opiate EP, along with a new short film coming to Blu-ray on March 18th.

    The new release celebrates the 30th anniversary of Tool’s 1992 EP with a re-worked, extended version of the title track. The band also tapped visual artist Dominic Hailstone to work with guitarist Adam Jones on the band’s first video in 15 years: a 10-plus minute short film that will be the centerpiece of the Blu-ray edition (a digital release arrives March 1st).

    In addition to the disc, the physical edition features a 46-page art book with behind-the-scenes and making-of photos as well as interviews and insights from “special guests.” The set retails for $29.98 and can be pre-ordered via Amazon.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Hailstone and Jones also collaborated on the visual elements for Tool’s current US tour. The trek continues tonight (February 22nd) in Washington D.C., with tickets available via Ticketmaster.

    tool fear inoculum signed vinyl
     Editor's Pick
    Tool’s New Ultra Deluxe Signed Fear Inoculum Box Set Priced at $810

    In other Tool merch news, the band recently unveiled a 5-LP Ultra Deluxe signed vinyl version of Fear Inoculum, but jolted fans with its steep $810 price tag. However, considering that the box set is going for over twice that amount on eBay, it’s turned out to be decent investment.

    Check out a close up of the Blu-ray design for “Opiate²” below. Pre-order it here.

    “Opiate²” Artwork:

    unnamed 137 Tool Announce Reimagined Opiate Single and Short Film

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Coheed and Cambria tour and single

Coheed and Cambria Announce Summer 2022 North American Tour, Unveil "The Liars Club" Single: Stream

February 22, 2022

Grace McKagan new song 2022

Grace McKagan Unveils New Song "Baby That's Rock N Roll": Stream

February 21, 2022

ibaraki akumu

Trivium's Matt Heafy Announces Debut Ibaraki Album, Shares "Akumu" Featuring Nergal: Stream

February 18, 2022

afghan schoolgirls miraculous love kids god help us all

Tom Morello, Serj Tankian, and More Join Afghan Schoolgirls for "God Help Us All": Stream

February 18, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Tool Announce Reimagined "Opiate" Single and Short Film

Menu Shop Search Sale