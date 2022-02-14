Menu
Tool Prank Blonde Redhead on Support Act’s Last Show of US Tour: Watch

Maynard James Keenan and company sported long blonde and red-haired wigs as they danced around the stage

Tool prank Blonde Redhead
Tool (photo by Raymond Ahner) and Blonde Redhead (publicity)
February 14, 2022 | 10:41am ET

    Tool gave Blonde Redhead a fun sendoff during the support act’s final show of the headliner’s current US tour. Frontman Maynard James Keenan and company sported long blonde and red-haired wigs and stormed the stage as the opening band performed on Thursday night (February 10th) in Miami.

    Blonde Redhead singer-guitarist-keyboardist Kazu Makino shared video of the prank, in which Keenan and presumably his Tool bandmates and various crew members pranced and danced around the stage in the wigs as the support act kept its cool and continued performing. On her Instagram Stories, Makino wrote, “@ToolMusic making a point of our last show … this is how I look when I am stunned.”

    While Blonde Redhead’s run on the tour is over, Tool’s headlining outing will continue with a second leg that launches this Saturday (February 19th) in Boston, and runs through a March 20th show in Cleveland. The Acid Helps will serve as support for the next slate of shows, with tickets available via Ticketmaster.

    In addition to the prank, Keenan acknowledged Blonde Redhead in an Instagram post in which he posted a photo of himself with the band, and wrote, “It was an honor to share the stage w/ @blonderedheadofficial @twin.simo @kazu.makino @amedeopace on the first leg of this @toolmusic run. One of my (@iamthebriefcase)
    favorite bands that always makes the Harvest Play list at @caduceuscellars #shoresy.”

    Tool Play First Show in Nearly Two Years, Kicking Off 2022 US Tour in Eugene, Oregon: Review + Setlist

    Heavy Consequence caught the opening night of Tool’s 2022 US tour in Eugene, Oregon. Read our review of the show here, and see video of Tool’s prank on Blonde Redhead below, followed by Keenan’s Instagram post and the remaining tour dates.

    Tool 2022 US Tour Second Leg Dates with The Acid Helps:
    02/19 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
    02/20 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
    02/22 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
    02/23 – Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena
    02/26 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
    02/27 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
    03/01 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
    03/03 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
    03/04 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center
    03/06 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
    03/08 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
    03/10 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
    03/12 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center Arena
    03/13 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
    03/15 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
    03/17 – Moline, IL @ TaxSlayer Center
    03/18 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
    03/20 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

