February 24, 2022 | 12:08am ET

    Don’t let Kanye hear this one. Maynard James Keenan stopped a Tool performance in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday night (February 22nd) to ensure medics could attend to a fan in distress.

    According to Rock Feed, fans alerted the singer to a member of the front row who appeared to be having a medical emergency, prompting Keenan to stop performing and ask the audience to make way for medics to reach the fan. During the intermission, the singer bantered with the crowd (“Woke up this morning with a sore throat and a little bit of a cough… Anything going around I should know about?”) and thanked Tool’s fans for attending the show. Watch the moment take place below.

    Many artists have made a point to assure audiences they care about fan safety in light of the Astroworld tragedy, in which ten people died of compression asphyxia during a Travis Scott performance. Scott claimed he wasn’t aware of the safety hazards of the tightly compacted crowd until after the first deaths were reported. When Billie Eilish paused a show earlier this month to retrieve an inhaler for a fan, Kanye West took her remark “We’re taking care of our people” as a slight against his pal Scott, going so far as threatening to abandon his headlining set at Coachella unless fellow headliner Eilish apologized.

    As for Tool, the North American leg of their current tour runs through the end of March. They’ll then head to the UK and Europe for another month’s worth of touring. You can get tickets to their shows here.

Tool Stop Show to Help Fan in Distress: Watch

