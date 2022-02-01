Tori Amos Announces 2022 North American Tour

Tori Amos has plotted out a spring tour in support of her latest album, Ocean to Ocean, which marked her first release in four years. The 2022 trek will span North America and take place from late April through June.

Kicking off on April 27th in Dallas, the “Ocean to Ocean Tour” will make stops in New York City, Toronto, Seattle, Boston, and Philadelphia before wrapping with a two-night stand at Orpheum Theatre in Los Angeles on June 15th and 16th.

See the full itinerary below. Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10:00 a.m. local time this Friday, February 4th via Ticketmaster.

Ocean to Ocean marked Amos’ follow-up to 2017’s Native Invaders. Ahead of her latest album, the singer-songwriter released an autobiography called Resistance: A Songwriter’s Story of Hope, Change, and Courage, which she discussed in an episode of Kyle Meredith With… in May 2020.

Tori Amos 2022 Tour Dates:

04/27 – Dallas, TX @ Majestic Theatre

04/29 – San Antonio, TX @ Majestic Theatre

04/30 – Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre

05/01 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater

05/04 – Atlanta, GA @ Atlanta Symphony Hall at The Woodruff Arts Center

05/05 – Greenville, SC @ Peace Center Concert Hall

05/06 – Raleigh, NC @ Raleigh Memorial Auditorium

05/08 – Oxon Hill, MD @ The Theater at MGM National Harbor

05/09 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia

05/11 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

05/12 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

05/14 – Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre

05/15 – Portland, ME @ Merrill Auditorium

05/16 – Providence, RI @ The Vets

05/18 – Rochester, NY @ Kodak Hall at Eastman Theater

05/19 – Toronto, ON @ Meridian Hall

05/21 – Columbus, OH @ Palace Theatre

05/22 – Cleveland, OH @ KeyBank State Theatre

05/24 – Cincinnati, OH @ Taft Theatre

05/25 – Chicago, IL @ Auditorium Theatre

05/26 – Ann Arbor, MI @ Michigan Theater

05/28 – Madison, WI @ The Orpheum Theater

05/29 – Milwaukee, WI @ Bradley Symphony Center

05/31 – Kansas City, MO @ Kansas City Music Hall

06/02 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre

06/05 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

06/07 – Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

06/08 – Vancouver, BC @ The Centre For Performing Arts

06/10 – Oakland, CA @ Paramount Theatre

06/11 – San Diego, CA @ Balboa Theatre

06/12 – Phoenix, AZ @ Orpheum Theatre

06/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre

06/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre