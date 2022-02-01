Tori Amos Announces 2022 North American Tour

Tori Amos has plotted out a spring tour in support of her latest album, Ocean to Ocean, which marked her first release in four years. The 2022 trek will span North America and take place from late April through June.
Kicking off on April 27th in Dallas, the “Ocean to Ocean Tour” will make stops in New York City, Toronto, Seattle, Boston, and Philadelphia before wrapping with a two-night stand at Orpheum Theatre in Los Angeles on June 15th and 16th.
See the full itinerary below. Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10:00 a.m. local time this Friday, February 4th via Ticketmaster.
Ocean to Ocean marked Amos’ follow-up to 2017’s Native Invaders. Ahead of her latest album, the singer-songwriter released an autobiography called Resistance: A Songwriter’s Story of Hope, Change, and Courage, which she discussed in an episode of Kyle Meredith With… in May 2020.
Tori Amos 2022 Tour Dates:
04/27 – Dallas, TX @ Majestic Theatre
04/29 – San Antonio, TX @ Majestic Theatre
04/30 – Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre
05/01 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater
05/04 – Atlanta, GA @ Atlanta Symphony Hall at The Woodruff Arts Center
05/05 – Greenville, SC @ Peace Center Concert Hall
05/06 – Raleigh, NC @ Raleigh Memorial Auditorium
05/08 – Oxon Hill, MD @ The Theater at MGM National Harbor
05/09 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia
05/11 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
05/12 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
05/14 – Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre
05/15 – Portland, ME @ Merrill Auditorium
05/16 – Providence, RI @ The Vets
05/18 – Rochester, NY @ Kodak Hall at Eastman Theater
05/19 – Toronto, ON @ Meridian Hall
05/21 – Columbus, OH @ Palace Theatre
05/22 – Cleveland, OH @ KeyBank State Theatre
05/24 – Cincinnati, OH @ Taft Theatre
05/25 – Chicago, IL @ Auditorium Theatre
05/26 – Ann Arbor, MI @ Michigan Theater
05/28 – Madison, WI @ The Orpheum Theater
05/29 – Milwaukee, WI @ Bradley Symphony Center
05/31 – Kansas City, MO @ Kansas City Music Hall
06/02 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre
06/05 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
06/07 – Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
06/08 – Vancouver, BC @ The Centre For Performing Arts
06/10 – Oakland, CA @ Paramount Theatre
06/11 – San Diego, CA @ Balboa Theatre
06/12 – Phoenix, AZ @ Orpheum Theatre
06/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre
06/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre