Tori Amos Announces 2022 North American Tour

In support of her latest album, Ocean to Ocean

Tori Amos 2022 North American Tour Dates
Tori Amos, photo by Desmond Murray
February 1, 2022 | 10:43am ET

    Tori Amos has plotted out a spring tour in support of her latest album, Ocean to Ocean, which marked her first release in four years. The 2022 trek will span North America and take place from late April through June.

    Kicking off on April 27th in Dallas, the “Ocean to Ocean Tour” will make stops in New York City, Toronto, Seattle, Boston, and Philadelphia before wrapping with a two-night stand at Orpheum Theatre in Los Angeles on June 15th and 16th.

    See the full itinerary below. Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10:00 a.m. local time this Friday, February 4th via Ticketmaster.

    Ocean to Ocean marked Amos’ follow-up to 2017’s Native Invaders. Ahead of her latest album, the singer-songwriter released an autobiography called Resistance: A Songwriter’s Story of Hope, Change, and Courage, which she discussed in an episode of Kyle Meredith With… in May 2020.

    Tori Amos 2022 Tour Dates:
    04/27 – Dallas, TX @ Majestic Theatre
    04/29 – San Antonio, TX @ Majestic Theatre
    04/30 – Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre
    05/01 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater
    05/04 – Atlanta, GA @ Atlanta Symphony Hall at The Woodruff Arts Center
    05/05 – Greenville, SC @ Peace Center Concert Hall
    05/06 – Raleigh, NC @ Raleigh Memorial Auditorium
    05/08 – Oxon Hill, MD @ The Theater at MGM National Harbor
    05/09 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia
    05/11 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
    05/12 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
    05/14 – Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre
    05/15 – Portland, ME @ Merrill Auditorium
    05/16 – Providence, RI @ The Vets
    05/18 – Rochester, NY @ Kodak Hall at Eastman Theater
    05/19 – Toronto, ON @ Meridian Hall
    05/21 – Columbus, OH @ Palace Theatre
    05/22 – Cleveland, OH @ KeyBank State Theatre
    05/24 – Cincinnati, OH @ Taft Theatre
    05/25 – Chicago, IL @ Auditorium Theatre
    05/26 – Ann Arbor, MI @ Michigan Theater
    05/28 – Madison, WI @ The Orpheum Theater
    05/29 – Milwaukee, WI @ Bradley Symphony Center
    05/31 – Kansas City, MO @ Kansas City Music Hall
    06/02 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre
    06/05 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
    06/07 – Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
    06/08 – Vancouver, BC @ The Centre For Performing Arts
    06/10 – Oakland, CA @ Paramount Theatre
    06/11 – San Diego, CA @ Balboa Theatre
    06/12 – Phoenix, AZ @ Orpheum Theatre
    06/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre
    06/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre

