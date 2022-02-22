Chaz Bear as Toro y Moi has released a new song and visual for “The Loop” off his upcoming seventh album MAHAL.

The single follows the new path laid out by preceding singles “Postman” and “Magazine,” which pointed to a loose, jammy, psychedelic direction. In the case of “The Loop” however, that path may just be leading Bear in circles.

Over a warbly organ and dewey arpeggios, Bear rises groggily to ask, “Oh my, where did the weekend go?” before making up for lost time as he repeats the single-line chorus, “staying in the loop.” The song falls into an extended breakdown with a full guitar solo reminiscent of his rock-edged 2015 album What For? and its raw, desert-bound companion piece Live from Trona.

The track ends with discordant guitar strums and the static sound of channels shifting on an old, analog radio. With the variance between the three singles so far, there’s no telling which channel Bear will tune into next.

The accompanying visual, directed by Company Studio, takes the song’s figurative pursuit of connection to physical lengths as Bear uses any means necessary to reach his friends and their final destination. Bear travels through the Bay Area first flanked by a squad of somehow street-legal GoCar scooters, then trades his wheels for a skateboard, before finding himself on-board the customized Jeepney showcased on the MAHAL album cover. Catch the video below.

MAHAL is set to arrive on April 29th via Dead Oceans. Pre-orders are ongoing.

Toro y Moi is set to perform at Los Angeles’ Smokin Grooves Festival in March before heading out on tour in April with Khruangbin on select dates. Book your seat on the MAHAL bus here.

