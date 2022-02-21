Menu
Trump’s Truth Social Comes to App Store, Doesn’t Work

New users got a waitlist number instead of an app

donald trump truth social not working app store free speech
Donald Trump and Truth Social (image via Twitter/@SollenbergerRC)
February 21, 2022 | 2:03pm ET

    Truth Social, the new social media platform from former President Donald Trump, launched today in Apple’s App Store and promptly failed to work.

    As Axios and others have reported, new users weren’t able to use the app, but instead were immediately added to a waitlist. “You’re not just another number to us,” the message reads, before assigning them a number.

    Some people were invited to be beta testers last week, and Trump-supporting congressional representatives like Madison Cawthorn (R-N.C.) and Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga) were able to use Truth Social and report bugs. It’s unclear how long new users will stay on the waitlist, when it will come to Android and other platforms, or even how far the app has been developed.

    Truth Social has been touted as a bastion of free speech, including the violent kind that got its founder permanently banned from Twitter. But that doesn’t mean anything goes — the Terms of Service prevents users from making fun of Trump and Truth Social.

    The app seems to look a lot like Twitter, except tweets and retweets are given the Orwellian names “Truths” and “Retruths.” As recently as October the platform had security problems and no identity verification process, leading to dozens of accounts registered as Donald J. Trump. It’s being run by former Congressman Devin Nunes, who once unsuccessfully sued a parody Twitter account, and it’s getting funding from a blank check company that seems to have ties to China.

    As for the app’s creator, Donald Trump recently performed his debut DJ set for guests at his Mar-A-Lago resort.

