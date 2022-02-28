Menu
Twisted Metal TV Series, Starring Anthony Mackie, Moving Ahead at Peacock

The classic demolition derby video game has been turned into a "high-octane action comedy"

Anthony Mackie (photo by Laurent KOFFEL/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images) and Twisted Metal (Sony)
Anthony Mackie (photo by Laurent KOFFEL/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images) and Twisted Metal (Sony)
February 28, 2022 | 1:38pm ET

    A live-action Twisted Metal TV series is moving ahead at Peacock.

    Based on the classic demolition derby video game, the series will star Anthony Mackie in the lead role as “John Doe.”

    The half-hour series, which Peacock bills as a “high-octane action comedy,” is based on an original story conceived by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick (Deadpool, Zombieland). Per a logline provided by Peacock, the story follows a “motor-mouthed outsider [who is] offered a chance at a better life, but only if he can successfully deliver a mysterious package across a post-apocalyptic wasteland.”

    “With the help of a trigger-happy car thief, he’ll face savage marauders driving vehicles of destruction and other dangers of the open road, including a deranged clown who drives an all too familiar ice cream truck.”

    Michael Jonathan Smith (Cobra Kai) will lead Twisted Metal as its showrunner, as well as serve as a writer and executive producer alongside Reese, Wernick, Mackie, Will Arnett, and Marc Forman.

