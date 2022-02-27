Ukrainian Chorus Dumka of New York Performs During SNL’s Cold Open: Watch

Saturday Night Live opened this week’s episode with a performance of “Prayer for Ukraine” by the Ukrainian Chorus Dumka of New York.

The performance was introduced by SNL cast members Cecily Strong and Kate McKinnon, and featured a table of candles that spelled out the name of Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv. Watch a replay of the emotional tribute below.

According to an article published by The Ukrainian Weekly in 2019, the chorus was founded in 1949 as a way for Ukrainian immigrants to “preserve and cultivate the rich musical heritage of Ukraine.”

"Prayer for Ukraine" performed by Ukrainian Chorus Dumka of New York pic.twitter.com/5pi2l1Olpx
— Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) February 27, 2022