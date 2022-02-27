Menu
Ukrainian Chorus Dumka of New York Performs During SNL's Cold Open: Watch

The chorus sang "Prayer for Ukraine"

Ukrainian Chorus Dumka of New York on SNL
Ukrainian Chorus Dumka of New York on SNL (NBC)
February 26, 2022 | 11:58pm ET

    Saturday Night Live opened this week’s episode with a performance of “Prayer for Ukraine” by the Ukrainian Chorus Dumka of New York.

    The performance was introduced by SNL cast members Cecily Strong and Kate McKinnon, and featured a table of candles that spelled out the name of Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv. Watch a replay of the emotional tribute below.

    According to an article published by The Ukrainian Weekly in 2019, the chorus was founded in 1949 as a way for Ukrainian immigrants to “preserve and cultivate the rich musical heritage of Ukraine.”



