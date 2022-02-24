Jinjer, a Ukrainian metal band which has achieved international success, have condemned Vladimir Putin’s decision to have Russian troops invade their “sovereign and independent” country.

Coming off the release of their fourth album, Wallflowers, in August of last year, Jinjer are set to open the first leg of Slipknot’s “Knotfest Roadshow” US tour starting next month, as well as headline a number of off-dates from the outing (tickets here). While it is uncertain how the current unrest in the Ukraine will affect their tour plans, the band is focused on the bigger picture right now.

In a new Facebook post, Jinjer reported that they are currently safe while also imploring for the war to come to a swift end. Their message reads as follows:

“Dear all, as we write this text, for the moment, each member of JINJER and our families are safe and unhurt. We truly appreciate all our fans around the globe for caring, getting in touch and for all the sympathy and support for our band and more importantly our country.

As you all know, early this morning on February 24th, Putin started the war against the sovereign and independent #ukraine ! Please know that in this time we really depend on you, our fans in every country — to support Ukraine and peace in our country however you can — especially our fans in Russia, you and your opinion matter the most at this time.

NOTHING can justify the violence and death of innocents, and this is exactly what’s happening in our country right now.

Stop the war in Ukraine now!”

When Heavy Consequence spoke with Jinjer singer Tatiana Shmayluk a couple years ago for our “Beyond the Boys’ Club” column, she told us how she was initially influenced by Russian rock bands and then was introduced to American acts.

“My brother brought a lot of music to our home, and I started from rock music, really Russian rock,” Shmayluk recalled. “I started listening to metal and rock and grunge and punk rock later on. … When I heard Nirvana, I was blown away, and I am still a big fan of that band. Then, I heard Alice in Chains and The Offspring, and they really inspired me so much. When I was 12 or 13, I was a huge fan of The Offspring.”

Here’s hoping for the continued safety of the members of Jinjer and their respective families.