Van Halen’s David Lee Roth-Era Albums Are Getting Audiophile Reissues on Vinyl and SACD

Van Halen’s first six albums are receiving audiophile reissues on vinyl and SACD (Super Audio CD) via Mobile Fidelity Sound Lab (aka MoFi).

MoFi is a longtime purveyor of audiophile-quality reissues, utilizing a unique final master that aims to recreate the true sound of the original analog tapes. For the upcoming Van Halen pressings, MoFi is going a step further, incorporating its “Ultradisc One-Step” process — vinyl cut straight from the original lacquer rather than a duplicated stamper.

Van Halen’s self-titled debut will be the first reissue to arrive (ETA late 2022). Each vinyl edition is limited to 10,000 copies and retails for $125. For maximum fidelity, each album is spread across two 180-gram LPs cut at 45 RPM at RTI and housed in a gold-stamped box. The more affordable hybrid SACD versions retail for $30.

Following the self-titled debut, the albums will then be released in sequential chronological order: Van Halen II (1979), Women and Children First (1980), Fair Warning (1981), Diver Down (1982), and 1984 (1984).

Van Halen’s first six albums comprise one of the greatest career stretches of recorded output in the history of hard rock. Fronted by the charismatic David Lee Roth, these LPs touted the band’s most enduring hits such as “Runnin’ with the Devil,” “Unchained,” “Jump,” “Panama,” and more. So far, there is no indication that the band’s post-Roth albums will be reissued by MoFi.

Speaking of Diamond Dave, the singer unfortunately canceled his entire Las Vegas residency earlier this year. The nine shows were supposed to be his last ever concerts before retirement and had previously been postponed due to COVID concerns. No official reason has been given for the cancellation, with DLR only sharing a cryptic piece of art on social media with the caption: “A funny thing happened on the way to Las Vegas.”

For more information on the Van Halen MoFi vinyl editions, head over to the reissue label’s website. See images of each LP below.