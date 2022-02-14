Vince Staples Shares Punchy New Single “Magic”: Stream

Less than a year after sharing his self-titled fourth album, Vince Staples has another full-length project on the way. As a preview, the rapper has dropped “Magic,” the first single from the forthcoming Ramona Park Broke My Heart.

With a bouncy pop-rap beat courtesy of Mustard, “Magic” is an instant earworm with a sunny exterior, although its subject matter has a darker connotation. The track sees Staples reminisce on his working-class upbringing in North Long Beach, California. “I’d never get to pull up in a Benz with my locs,” he quips.

But now, with the hindsight of having “made it,” “Magic” instead serves as a celebration of overcoming systemic oppression. “I won’t ever tell ’em how I did it, it was magic,” he boasts, relishing in having beaten the odds stacked against him. Listen to the song below.

Advertisement

Related Video

In a statement, Staples said the mood of “Magic” helps define Ramona Park Broke My Heart. He added that it was created at the same time as his previous LP. “I was in a similar state of mind,” he explained. “I’m still working through things and the questions that life poses. This album will make even more sense if you heard the previous one.”

Ramona Park Broke My Heart is due out sometime this April via Blacksmith Recordings/Motown Records. Staples is currently on the road with Tyler, the Creator, in support of the fellow SoCal rapper’s recent album CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST; grab tickets at Ticketmaster.