10 Wayne's World Quotes You Probably Say All the Time

Don't worry, it's not a severed head. You won't be very upset

waynes world quotes
Wayne's World (Paramount Pictures)
February 14, 2022 | 10:00am ET

    Happy 30th birthday to Wayne’s World, which was released on this day in 1992. In celebration, we’re dusting off a few oldie but goodie articles; you can check them all out here. Party on!

    Wayne’s World is one of the most quotable films of all time. For every “Schwing!”, there are at least half a dozen “We’re not worthy!”s right behind it, and if you’re a true fan, you can probably recite Alice Cooper’s entire Mill-e-wah-que monologue from memory.

    Unbeknownst to many of us, a handful of the film’s quotes have become a part of our own everyday life — colloquialisms, if you will. They’re kinda like a new pair of underwear: At first, they’re constrictive, but after a while they become a part of you.

    With Mike Myers and Dana Carvey‘s iconic blockbuster turning 25 this year, we put together a real Wayne’s Top 10 of would-be colloquialisms from Wayne’s World. Some may leave you laughing, while some may leave you saying, “I was not aware of that.”

    So, grab a sugar puck from Glenn and enjoy.

    “I’m having a good time … not.”

    im having a good time not 10 Waynes World Quotes You Probably Say All the Time

    “It will be mine. Oh yes. It will be mine.”

    will be mine 10 Waynes World Quotes You Probably Say All the Time

    “Oh God. I made eye contact.”

    oh god 10 Waynes World Quotes You Probably Say All the Time

    “If you’re gonna spew, spew into this.”

    spew 10 Waynes World Quotes You Probably Say All the Time

    “Exsqueeze me? Baking powder?”

    exsqueeze me 10 Waynes World Quotes You Probably Say All the Time

    “Car! [beat] Game on!”

    car game on 10 Waynes World Quotes You Probably Say All the Time

    “Good call!”

    good call 10 Waynes World Quotes You Probably Say All the Time

    “Excellent. (Or: Zang!)”

    zang 10 Waynes World Quotes You Probably Say All the Time

    “Are you mental?”

    are you mental 10 Waynes World Quotes You Probably Say All the Time

    “Live in the now!”

    live in the now 10 Waynes World Quotes You Probably Say All the Time

