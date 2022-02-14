10 Wayne’s World Quotes You Probably Say All the Time

Happy 30th birthday to Wayne’s World, which was released on this day in 1992. In celebration, we’re dusting off a few oldie but goodie articles; you can check them all out here. Party on!

Wayne’s World is one of the most quotable films of all time. For every “Schwing!”, there are at least half a dozen “We’re not worthy!”s right behind it, and if you’re a true fan, you can probably recite Alice Cooper’s entire Mill-e-wah-que monologue from memory.

Unbeknownst to many of us, a handful of the film’s quotes have become a part of our own everyday life — colloquialisms, if you will. They’re kinda like a new pair of underwear: At first, they’re constrictive, but after a while they become a part of you.

With Mike Myers and Dana Carvey‘s iconic blockbuster turning 25 this year, we put together a real Wayne’s Top 10 of would-be colloquialisms from Wayne’s World. Some may leave you laughing, while some may leave you saying, “I was not aware of that.”

So, grab a sugar puck from Glenn and enjoy.

“I’m having a good time … not.”

“It will be mine. Oh yes. It will be mine.”

“Oh God. I made eye contact.”

“If you’re gonna spew, spew into this.”

“Exsqueeze me? Baking powder?”

“Car! [beat] Game on!”

“Good call!”

“Excellent. (Or: Zang!)”

“Are you mental?”

“Live in the now!”