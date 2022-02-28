Wet Leg Release New Song “Angelica”: Stream

Wet Leg are back with another new single ahead of their forthcoming self-titled debut album. Listen to the zany track “Angelica” below.

An ode to lead vocalist Rhian Teasdale’s oldest friend, “Angelica” zips around with the irreverent energy we’ve come to expect from Britain’s buzziest band. A disjointed, Wire-like guitar riff zig-zags in the verses, while Teasdale sings of her friend’s thoroughly unimpressed reaction to a party. In the chorus, a wall of distortion blurs out the song’s initial angular melody.

“It’s laced with disenchantment,” Teasdale said of the song in a statement. “Even though the chorus is ‘good times, all the time.’ That’s just impossible, isn’t it?”

In the accompanying music video, directed by the duo themselves, Teasdale and guitarist Hester Chambers dance around their home field on the Isle of Wight, busting out just the kind of childlike, unbothered moves their music implores. Watch Wet Leg’s “Angelica” visual below.

Wet Leg arrives April 8th via Domino. Pre-orders for the album are ongoing. It will be available as an exclusive clear vinyl that comes with a 7-inch vinyl of two non-album tracks, as well as standard vinyl, cassette, and CD.

So far, Teasdale and Chambers have shared the singles “Chaise Longue,” “Wet Dream,” “Too Late Now,” and “Oh No.” Back in December, they made their late night television debut with an electric performance of “Chaise Longue” on Seth Meyers. The band’s forthcoming North American tour is primarily sold out, but remaining tickets can be found now via Ticketmaster.

