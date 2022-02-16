Menu
Willie Nelson Cancels Indoor Concerts Over COVID-19 Precautions

The outlaw country legend will stick to mostly outdoor shows

Willie Nelson, photo via ACL/PBS
February 16, 2022 | 1:12pm ET

    If you want to catch Willie Nelson on tour this year, you might have to do it outside: The outlaw country legend has canceled a handful of his indoor headlining concerts this spring out of an abundance of caution regarding COVID-19.

    “We are canceling our indoor headline shows until the COVID situation improves, as the safety of the audience and Willie and his touring personnel are of the utmost importance,” Nelson’s representative said in a statement. “When we are able, we will look to make up shows when possible.”

    According to his publicist (via Billboard), all of Nelson’s March shows have been canceled except for his Luck Reunion show on March 17th, which he holds each year at his own ranch outside of Austin, Texas. Nelson is thankfully vaccinated, but considering he’s nearing his 89th birthday, it’s probably a good call to play it safe.

    Related Video

    At the time of publishing, however, there is still a small batch of remaining March dates listed on Nelson’s website, including indoor shows in New Orleans, Houston, and San Antonio; see the updated schedule below. If you still need your tickets to see the Red-Headed Stranger, head over to Ticketmaster.

    Last week, Nelson shared “I’ll Love You Till the Day I Die,” the lead single for his next album A Beautiful Time. The LP is out on April 29th via Legacy Recordings. If you can’t catch the musician on tour, may we suggest keeping him in your home in Chia Pet form?

    Willie Nelson 2022 Tour Dates:
    03/13 – New Orleans, LA @ Saenger Theatre
    03/14 – Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall
    03/17 – Luck, Texas @ Luck Reunion
    03/21 – San Antonio, TX @ Majestic Theatre
    03/22 – San Antonio, TX @ Majestic Theatre
    04/22 – Tuscaloosa, AL @ Tuscaloosa Amphitheater
    04/23 – Lexington, KY @ Kroger Field (Chris Stapleton: Concert for Kentucky, an Outlaw State of Kind Benefit)
    04/24 – Simpsonville, SC @ CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park
    04/29 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center *
    04/30 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center *
    05/06 – Franklin, TN @ Firstbank Ampitheater
    05/07 – Brandon, MS @ Brandon Ampitheater
    05/08 – New Orleans, LA @ New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival
    05/28 – New Braunfels, TX @ Whitewater Amphitheatre ^
    05/29 – New Braunfels, TX @ Whitewater Amphitheatre
    06/03 – Camdenton, MO @ Ozarks Amphitheater
    08/04 – Chicago, IL @ Windy City Smokeout
    08/06 – Bethlehem, PA @ Musikfest

    * = w/ George Strait and Randy Rogers
    ^ = w/ Zach Bryan

