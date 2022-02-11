Win a Slash Signature Epiphone Les Paul Standard Guitar

Slash is a busy man these days. The legendary guitarist just kicked off a tour in support of the brand-new Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators (SMKC) album, 4. To celebrate the tour and album, the iconic rocker has teamed up with Heavy Consequence to give away one of his signature Epiphone Les Paul Standard guitars in a “November Burst” finish.

SMKC launched their North American tour on February 8th, and will remain on the road through a March 26th date in Orlando, Florida. Tickets are currently available via Ticketmaster.

The band’s new album, 4, is the first-ever release on the new Gibson Records label, which coincides nicely with Slash’s signature guitar collections for Gibson and Epiphone.

“It just seemed like a perfect marriage,” Slash told us in a recent video Zoom interview (see below). “I know all the players at Gibson, and I know how much integrity they have and what hard workers they are. Normally, I would never sign with any of the big corporate labels, but this is a really music-based, grassroots kind of thing, even though it’s a big company that’s been around for a hundred-plus years.”

The guitar that Heavy Consequence is giving away is the Epiphone Les Paul Standard, which retails for $949. It comes in a variety of finishes, including the beautiful “November Burst” that you have a chance of winning. It’s part of the Epiphone Slash Collection, which also includes J-45 acoustic electric and the “Victoria” Les Paul Standard Goldtop.

In addition to those guitars, Gibson has just released a Slash Les Paul Standard Limited 4 Album Edition, with a run of only 250 guitars.

As mentioned, Slash is currently on tour with SMKC, but he also has dates with Guns N’ Roses this year. Those tickets are available here.

Enter for a chance to win a signature Slash Epiphone Les Paul Standard in “November Burst” finish using the form below or by clicking here (contest ends March 26th), and stream the brand-new Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators album, 4. Watch our video interview with Slash in the player above.

Win a Slash Signature Les Paul Standard Electric Guitar