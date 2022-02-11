It’s All Show Business in New Trailer for HBO’s Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty: Watch

HBO has shared a new full-length trailer for Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, Adam McKay’s forthcoming 10-episode series about the 1980s Los Angeles Lakers. It’s set to premiere on Sunday, March 6th on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max.

The star-studded cast is led by John C. Reilly as Lakers owner Jerry Buss, Jason Clarke as Lakers general manager Jerry West, Sally Field as Jessie Buss, Hadley Robinson as Jeanie Buss, Adrien Brody as Lakers coach Pat Riley, Jason Segal as Lakers coach Paul Westhead, and Quincy Isaiah as Magic Johnson.

Rounding out the cast are Dr. Solomon Hughes as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, DeVaughn Nixon as Norm Nixon, Gabby Hoffman as Claire Rothman, Tamera Tomakili as Earlitha “Cookie” Kelly, and Rob Morgan as Ervin Johnson Sr.

Based on Jeff Pearlman’s book Showtime: Magic, Kareem, Riley, and the Los Angeles Lakers Dynasty of the 1980s, Winning Time is described as a “fast-break series chronicling the professional and personal lives of the 1980s Los Angeles Lakers, one of sports’ most revered and dominant dynasties — a team that defined an era, both on and off the court.”

