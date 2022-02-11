Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

It’s All Show Business in New Trailer for HBO’s Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty: Watch

Adam McKay's episodic series about the LA Lakers stars John C. Reilly, Jason Segel, Jason Clarke, Adrien Brody, and Quincy Isaiah

Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty
Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty (HBO)
Advertisement
Advertisement
February 11, 2022 | 12:27pm ET

    HBO has shared a new full-length trailer for Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, Adam McKay’s forthcoming 10-episode series about the 1980s Los Angeles Lakers. It’s set to premiere on Sunday, March 6th on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max.

    The star-studded cast is led by John C. Reilly as Lakers owner Jerry Buss, Jason Clarke as Lakers general manager Jerry West, Sally Field as Jessie Buss, Hadley Robinson as Jeanie Buss, Adrien Brody as Lakers coach Pat Riley, Jason Segal as Lakers coach Paul Westhead, and Quincy Isaiah as Magic Johnson.

    Rounding out the cast are Dr. Solomon Hughes as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, DeVaughn Nixon as Norm Nixon, Gabby Hoffman as Claire Rothman, Tamera Tomakili as Earlitha “Cookie” Kelly, and Rob Morgan as Ervin Johnson Sr.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Based on Jeff Pearlman’s book Showtime: Magic, Kareem, Riley, and the Los Angeles Lakers Dynasty of the 1980s, Winning Time is described as a “fast-break series chronicling the professional and personal lives of the 1980s Los Angeles Lakers, one of sports’ most revered and dominant dynasties — a team that defined an era, both on and off the court.”

    Check out our field guide to other 2022 TV dramas based on true stories.

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Jordan Peele's Nope Trailer

Jordan Peele Releases Trailer for New Horror Film Nope: Watch

February 13, 2022

Eric Adams drill rap

Eric Adams, Who Just Learned What Drill Rap Is, Wants to Ban It From Social Media

February 12, 2022

simu liu joins greta gerwig's barbie movie cast

Simu Liu Joins Cast of Greta Gerwig's Barbie Film

February 12, 2022

Kanye West Kid Cudi

Kanye West Won't Work with Kid Cudi Because He's Friends with Pete Davidson

February 12, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

It's All Show Business in New Trailer for HBO's Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty: Watch

Menu Shop Search Sale