Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Wolf Alice Announce 2022 North American Tour

In support of last year's Blue Weekend

wolf alice 2022 north american tour dates
Wolf Alice, photo by Jordan Hemingway
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
February 1, 2022 | 12:53pm ET

    Wolf Alice are taking Blue Weekend on the road again. In support of their latest album, the UK quartet have announced another leg of their North American tour for Spring and early Summer 2022.

    Kicking off in Atlanta on March 21st, the 20-date headlining trek will take them through the East Coast and Midwest — as well as a gig opening for Bleachers at Colorado’s Red Rocks — before wrapping things up at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl on June 21st with Halsey.

    Tickets go on sale this Friday, February 4th at 10:00 a.m. local time. Grab yours over at Ticketmaster, and see Wolf Alice’s full schedule below.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Consequence spoke with Wolf Alice last October to discuss Blue Weekend and returning to live music; you can revisit that conversation here.

    Wolf Alice 2022 Tour Dates:
    02/14 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland Ballroom
    02/15 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland Ballroom
    02/16 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland Ballroom
    02/18 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo
    02/19 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo
    02/20 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo
    02/22 – Liverpool, UK @ Uni Mountford Hall
    02/23 – Bristol, UK @ O2 Academy
    02/24 – Plymouth, UK @ Plymouth Pavilions
    02/26 – Norwich, UK @ UEA
    02/27 – Nottingham, UK @ Rock City
    02/28 – Newcastle, UK @ O2 City Hall
    03/01 – Sheffield, UK @ O2 Academy
    03/03 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo
    03/04 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo
    03/05 – Bexhill On Sea, UK @ De La Warr Pavillion
    03/07 – Southampton, UK @ O2 Guildhall
    03/08 – Bristol, UK @ O2 Academy
    03/09 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy
    03/19 – Tampa, FL @ Innings Festival
    03/21 – Atlanta, GA @ The Buckhead
    03/22 – Chapel Hill, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
    03/24 – Asbury Park, NJ @ The Stone Pony
    03/25 – Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom
    03/26 – Harrisburg, PA @ Harrisburg University XL Live
    03/28 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre
    03/29 – Toronto, ON @ Opera House
    03/30 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom
    04/01 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
    04/02 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Elevation
    04/05 – Indianapolis, IN @ Deluxe
    04/06 – Madison, WI @ Majestic
    04/08 – Des Moines, IA @ Wooly’s
    04/11 – Lincoln, NE @ Bourbon Theatre
    04/12 – St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall
    04/14 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s
    04/15 – Dallas, TX @ The Echo Lounge & Music Hall
    04/16 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues
    06/11 – Berlin, DE @ Templehof Sounds
    06/12 – Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret Festival
    07/15 – Hradec Kralov, CZ @ Rock For the People Festival
    06/20 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre *
    06/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl ^
    06/26 – Hamsburg, DE @ Volksparkstaidon #
    06/29 – Stockholm, SE @ Tele2 Arena #
    07/01 – Oslo, NO @ Telenor Arena #
    07/03 – Stockholm, SE @ Lollapalooza Sweden
    07/05 – Paris, FR @ Accor Arena #
    07/06 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival
    07/07 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis #
    07/09 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome #
    07/10 – Glasgow, UK @ TRNSMT Festival #
    07/11 – Munich, DE @ Olympiahalle #
    07/13 – Budapest, HU @ Budapest Arena #
    07/15 – Prague, CZ @ O2 Arena #
    07/16 – Vienna, AT @ Stadthalle #
    07/18 – Krakow, PL @ Tauron Arena #
    07/20 – Berlin, DE @ Mercendes-Benz Arena #
    07/22 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena #
    07/25 – Bologna, IT @ Casalecchio di Reno #
    07/26 – Torino, IT @ Palo Alpitour #
    07/29 – Madrid, ES @ Wizink Center #
    07/31 – Lisbon, PT @ Altice Arena #
    08/19 – Charleville-Mezieres, FR @ Cabaret Vert
    08/27 – Reading, UK @ Reading Festival
    08/28 – Leeds, UK @ Leeds Festival
    08/29 – Dublin, IE @ 3Olympia Theatre
    08/30 – Dublin, IE @ 3Olympia Theatre
    09/01 – Belfast, UK @ The Telegraph Building
    10/22 – Las Vegas, NV @ When We Were Young Festival
    10/31 – Lisbon, PT @ Coliseu dos Recreios
    11/02 – Madrid, ES @ La Riviera
    11/03 – Barcelona, ES @ Sala Apolo
    11/05 – Paris, FR @ Le Trianon
    11/06 – Brussels, BE @ La Madeleine
    11/08 – Luxembourg @ Den Atelier
    11/09 – Cologne, DE @ Kantine
    11/11 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega
    11/14 – Oslo, NO @ Rockefeller Music Hall
    11/15 – Gotenburg, SE @ Pusterviksbaren
    11/17 – Utrecht, NL @ Tivoli
    11/18 – Nijmegen, NL @ Doornsroosje
    11/19 – Groningen, NL @ De Oosterpoort
    11/21 – Berlin, DE @ Kesselhaus
    11/22 – Munich, DE @ Muffathalle
    11/23 – Zurich, CH @ Dynamo

    * = w/ Bleachers
    ^ = w/ Halsey
    # = w/ Harry Styles

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Cut Copy Announce 2022 North American Tour

February 1, 2022

converge bloodmoon boston nyc

Converge and Chelsea Wolfe Announce First-Ever US "Bloodmoon" Shows

February 1, 2022

The War on Drugs 2022 tour

The War on Drugs Extend 2022 Tour with New US Dates

February 1, 2022

Tori Amos 2022 North American Tour Dates

Tori Amos Announces 2022 North American Tour

February 1, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Wolf Alice Announce 2022 North American Tour

Menu Shop Search Sale