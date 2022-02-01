Wolf Alice are taking Blue Weekend on the road again. In support of their latest album, the UK quartet have announced another leg of their North American tour for Spring and early Summer 2022.

Kicking off in Atlanta on March 21st, the 20-date headlining trek will take them through the East Coast and Midwest — as well as a gig opening for Bleachers at Colorado’s Red Rocks — before wrapping things up at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl on June 21st with Halsey.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, February 4th at 10:00 a.m. local time. Grab yours over at Ticketmaster, and see Wolf Alice’s full schedule below.

Consequence spoke with Wolf Alice last October to discuss Blue Weekend and returning to live music; you can revisit that conversation here.

Wolf Alice 2022 Tour Dates:

02/14 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland Ballroom

02/15 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland Ballroom

02/16 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland Ballroom

02/18 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo

02/19 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo

02/20 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo

02/22 – Liverpool, UK @ Uni Mountford Hall

02/23 – Bristol, UK @ O2 Academy

02/24 – Plymouth, UK @ Plymouth Pavilions

02/26 – Norwich, UK @ UEA

02/27 – Nottingham, UK @ Rock City

02/28 – Newcastle, UK @ O2 City Hall

03/01 – Sheffield, UK @ O2 Academy

03/03 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo

03/04 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo

03/05 – Bexhill On Sea, UK @ De La Warr Pavillion

03/07 – Southampton, UK @ O2 Guildhall

03/08 – Bristol, UK @ O2 Academy

03/09 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy

03/19 – Tampa, FL @ Innings Festival

03/21 – Atlanta, GA @ The Buckhead

03/22 – Chapel Hill, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

03/24 – Asbury Park, NJ @ The Stone Pony

03/25 – Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom

03/26 – Harrisburg, PA @ Harrisburg University XL Live

03/28 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre

03/29 – Toronto, ON @ Opera House

03/30 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom

04/01 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

04/02 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Elevation

04/05 – Indianapolis, IN @ Deluxe

04/06 – Madison, WI @ Majestic

04/08 – Des Moines, IA @ Wooly’s

04/11 – Lincoln, NE @ Bourbon Theatre

04/12 – St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall

04/14 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s

04/15 – Dallas, TX @ The Echo Lounge & Music Hall

04/16 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues

06/11 – Berlin, DE @ Templehof Sounds

06/12 – Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret Festival

07/15 – Hradec Kralov, CZ @ Rock For the People Festival

06/20 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre *

06/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl ^

06/26 – Hamsburg, DE @ Volksparkstaidon #

06/29 – Stockholm, SE @ Tele2 Arena #

07/01 – Oslo, NO @ Telenor Arena #

07/03 – Stockholm, SE @ Lollapalooza Sweden

07/05 – Paris, FR @ Accor Arena #

07/06 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival

07/07 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis #

07/09 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome #

07/10 – Glasgow, UK @ TRNSMT Festival #

07/11 – Munich, DE @ Olympiahalle #

07/13 – Budapest, HU @ Budapest Arena #

07/15 – Prague, CZ @ O2 Arena #

07/16 – Vienna, AT @ Stadthalle #

07/18 – Krakow, PL @ Tauron Arena #

07/20 – Berlin, DE @ Mercendes-Benz Arena #

07/22 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena #

07/25 – Bologna, IT @ Casalecchio di Reno #

07/26 – Torino, IT @ Palo Alpitour #

07/29 – Madrid, ES @ Wizink Center #

07/31 – Lisbon, PT @ Altice Arena #

08/19 – Charleville-Mezieres, FR @ Cabaret Vert

08/27 – Reading, UK @ Reading Festival

08/28 – Leeds, UK @ Leeds Festival

08/29 – Dublin, IE @ 3Olympia Theatre

08/30 – Dublin, IE @ 3Olympia Theatre

09/01 – Belfast, UK @ The Telegraph Building

10/22 – Las Vegas, NV @ When We Were Young Festival

10/31 – Lisbon, PT @ Coliseu dos Recreios

11/02 – Madrid, ES @ La Riviera

11/03 – Barcelona, ES @ Sala Apolo

11/05 – Paris, FR @ Le Trianon

11/06 – Brussels, BE @ La Madeleine

11/08 – Luxembourg @ Den Atelier

11/09 – Cologne, DE @ Kantine

11/11 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega

11/14 – Oslo, NO @ Rockefeller Music Hall

11/15 – Gotenburg, SE @ Pusterviksbaren

11/17 – Utrecht, NL @ Tivoli

11/18 – Nijmegen, NL @ Doornsroosje

11/19 – Groningen, NL @ De Oosterpoort

11/21 – Berlin, DE @ Kesselhaus

11/22 – Munich, DE @ Muffathalle

11/23 – Zurich, CH @ Dynamo

* = w/ Bleachers

^ = w/ Halsey

# = w/ Harry Styles