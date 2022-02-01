Wolf Alice are taking Blue Weekend on the road again. In support of their latest album, the UK quartet have announced another leg of their North American tour for Spring and early Summer 2022.
Kicking off in Atlanta on March 21st, the 20-date headlining trek will take them through the East Coast and Midwest — as well as a gig opening for Bleachers at Colorado’s Red Rocks — before wrapping things up at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl on June 21st with Halsey.
Tickets go on sale this Friday, February 4th at 10:00 a.m. local time. Grab yours over at Ticketmaster, and see Wolf Alice’s full schedule below.
Consequence spoke with Wolf Alice last October to discuss Blue Weekend and returning to live music; you can revisit that conversation here.
Wolf Alice 2022 Tour Dates:
02/14 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland Ballroom
02/15 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland Ballroom
02/16 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland Ballroom
02/18 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo
02/19 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo
02/20 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo
02/22 – Liverpool, UK @ Uni Mountford Hall
02/23 – Bristol, UK @ O2 Academy
02/24 – Plymouth, UK @ Plymouth Pavilions
02/26 – Norwich, UK @ UEA
02/27 – Nottingham, UK @ Rock City
02/28 – Newcastle, UK @ O2 City Hall
03/01 – Sheffield, UK @ O2 Academy
03/03 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo
03/04 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo
03/05 – Bexhill On Sea, UK @ De La Warr Pavillion
03/07 – Southampton, UK @ O2 Guildhall
03/08 – Bristol, UK @ O2 Academy
03/09 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy
03/19 – Tampa, FL @ Innings Festival
03/21 – Atlanta, GA @ The Buckhead
03/22 – Chapel Hill, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
03/24 – Asbury Park, NJ @ The Stone Pony
03/25 – Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom
03/26 – Harrisburg, PA @ Harrisburg University XL Live
03/28 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre
03/29 – Toronto, ON @ Opera House
03/30 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom
04/01 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
04/02 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Elevation
04/05 – Indianapolis, IN @ Deluxe
04/06 – Madison, WI @ Majestic
04/08 – Des Moines, IA @ Wooly’s
04/11 – Lincoln, NE @ Bourbon Theatre
04/12 – St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall
04/14 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s
04/15 – Dallas, TX @ The Echo Lounge & Music Hall
04/16 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues
06/11 – Berlin, DE @ Templehof Sounds
06/12 – Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret Festival
07/15 – Hradec Kralov, CZ @ Rock For the People Festival
06/20 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre *
06/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl ^
06/26 – Hamsburg, DE @ Volksparkstaidon #
06/29 – Stockholm, SE @ Tele2 Arena #
07/01 – Oslo, NO @ Telenor Arena #
07/03 – Stockholm, SE @ Lollapalooza Sweden
07/05 – Paris, FR @ Accor Arena #
07/06 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival
07/07 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis #
07/09 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome #
07/10 – Glasgow, UK @ TRNSMT Festival #
07/11 – Munich, DE @ Olympiahalle #
07/13 – Budapest, HU @ Budapest Arena #
07/15 – Prague, CZ @ O2 Arena #
07/16 – Vienna, AT @ Stadthalle #
07/18 – Krakow, PL @ Tauron Arena #
07/20 – Berlin, DE @ Mercendes-Benz Arena #
07/22 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena #
07/25 – Bologna, IT @ Casalecchio di Reno #
07/26 – Torino, IT @ Palo Alpitour #
07/29 – Madrid, ES @ Wizink Center #
07/31 – Lisbon, PT @ Altice Arena #
08/19 – Charleville-Mezieres, FR @ Cabaret Vert
08/27 – Reading, UK @ Reading Festival
08/28 – Leeds, UK @ Leeds Festival
08/29 – Dublin, IE @ 3Olympia Theatre
08/30 – Dublin, IE @ 3Olympia Theatre
09/01 – Belfast, UK @ The Telegraph Building
10/22 – Las Vegas, NV @ When We Were Young Festival
10/31 – Lisbon, PT @ Coliseu dos Recreios
11/02 – Madrid, ES @ La Riviera
11/03 – Barcelona, ES @ Sala Apolo
11/05 – Paris, FR @ Le Trianon
11/06 – Brussels, BE @ La Madeleine
11/08 – Luxembourg @ Den Atelier
11/09 – Cologne, DE @ Kantine
11/11 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega
11/14 – Oslo, NO @ Rockefeller Music Hall
11/15 – Gotenburg, SE @ Pusterviksbaren
11/17 – Utrecht, NL @ Tivoli
11/18 – Nijmegen, NL @ Doornsroosje
11/19 – Groningen, NL @ De Oosterpoort
11/21 – Berlin, DE @ Kesselhaus
11/22 – Munich, DE @ Muffathalle
11/23 – Zurich, CH @ Dynamo
* = w/ Bleachers
^ = w/ Halsey
# = w/ Harry Styles