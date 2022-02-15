Zoë Kravitz Is Making an Album with Jack Antonoff

Jack Antonoff is collecting woman singer-songwriters like infinity stones, and now, he’s expanding to singer-songwriter-actresses. In an interview with Elle, musician-turned-Hollywood A-lister Zoë Kravitz revealed she’s been working with the super-producer on her debut solo album.

Kravitz is the daughter of rocker Lenny Kravitz, though her star has eclipsed his in recent years. She has released two albums as part of the electropop duo Lolawolf, but she’s become more known as an actress thanks to her roles in Divergent, Big Little Lies, and High Fidelity. Now, as she makes her way back to music, she and the omnipresent hitmaker — known for his collaborations with Taylor Swift, Lorde, Lana Del Rey, and Clairo — have holed up in New York City’s Electric Lady Studios to churn out another chart topper.

“It feels vulnerable, and it’s a little scary, but making music makes me happy,” Kravitz said. Though she didn’t reveal much more about the album, the collaboration between Kravtiz and Antonoff makes sense even beyond Antonoff’s hitmaker status; the producer appeared as himself on Kravtiz’s short-lived Hulu series High Fidelity, working with Liam Shawcross (Thomas Doherty) on his album at — you guessed it — Electric Lady. Maybe that’s where the pair got the idea to collaborate in real life.

While it’s unclear when Kravitz’s solo album will be out, back in September she appeared alongside Janelle Monáe and a slew of other women artists in the powerful song “Say Her Name (Hell You Talmbout).” Her Hollywood ascent, meanwhile, continued this month with Steven Soderbergh’s Kimi, and on March 4th, she’ll star as Catwoman in Matt Reeves’ The Batman.

As for Antonoff, last summer he returned with a new Bleachers album, Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night. Tickets are available here.