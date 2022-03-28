2022 Oscars: Encanto Cast Perform “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” with Megan Thee Stallion

Although “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” wasn’t up for an Oscar at tonight’s ceremony, the viral sensation has been the Encanto track that’s had everyone talking. During Sunday’s telecast, the cast of Disney’s smash animated hit were joined by Megan Thee Stallion, Luis Fonsi, and Becky G for the debut performance of the No. 1 hit.

Fonsi revealed the plans for the star-studded musical number on the red carpet, teasing, “It’s gonna be a party. I mean, there’s really no other way to explain it. It’s gonna be a very colorful, uptempo Latino party. I’m honored, honored to be a part of this special version of the song that we all know, to be able to meet the cast, and to add a little different Oscar version with Meg Thee Stallion and Becky G.”

Written by Hamilton mastermind Lin-Manuel Miranda, the original version of “Bruno” is credited to an ensemble of Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz, and the Encanto cast, setting a Billboard Hot 100 record for the most credited recording artists on a No. 1 hit.

The Oscars performance began faithfully enough, with the cast singing their cautionary tale about Bruno from the audience. Meg chimed in with an original rap that shouted out Zendaya in the crowd, while Fonsi and Becky held court on center stage. Check out the performance below.

Encanto was directed by Jared Bush and Byron Howard and centers around the Madrigals, a family who live in a charmed place called an Encanto, hidden in the mountains of Colombia. In the movie, Mirabel (Stephanie Beatriz), the only child in the family without a unique gift, discovers the magic surrounding the Encanto is in danger.

After the animated musical arrived on Disney+ on December 24th, the soundtrack saw a major increase in streaming activity, swiftly bumping Adele’s 30 from atop the Billboard 200 just a few weeks later. Before the end of January, “Bruno” unseated the English superstar’s “Easy on Me” for the top position on the Hot 100.

Despite being the highest-charting song from the Encanto soundtrack, “Bruno” was not submitted for the Oscars. Up against a November 1st deadline, Disney instead picked “Dos Oruguitas,” which received a nomination for Best Original Song.

Earlier in the evening, Encanto won the award for Best Animated Feature Film and lost to Dune for Best Original Score. It’s also nominated for Best Original Song for “Dos Oruguitas.” Stay up-to-date on the full winner’s list here.

O elenco de Encanto, Becky G, Luis Fonsi e Megan Thee Stallion cantando ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’ no #Oscar! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/VUeZsrOWt9 — Almanaque Disney (@almanaquedisney) March 28, 2022